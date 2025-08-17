Don't Use Canned Corn For This Crispy Snack — Here's Why

It's 1:45 a.m. and you're hit with a massive craving for a salty, crunchy snack. Your kitchen is bare — save for some frozen corn in the freezer — and traveling to your local 24-hour convenience store is out of the question. Should you resign yourself to suffering hunger until morning? Not if you have a trusty air fryer at home. With just corn, oil, and salt, you can easily whip up homemade corn nuts, also known as crispy air fryer corn. Along with snacking, crispy corn also makes for an excellent salad topping thanks to its texture-enhancing abilities.

Like many other air fryer recipes, making corn nuts at home is rather simple: Season the corn kernels, add a bit of cornstarch to boost crunchiness, and cook in the air fryer at 360 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 12 minutes or until crisp. Of course, you could make the recipe even easier by using canned corn in place of fresh or frozen, but we don't recommend it. Kernels must be as dry as possible to ensure optimal crunch, and canned corn contains a lot of water. Generally, you'll find about ¼ of the can is water, and even after draining, the kernels will have far too much moisture to fry effectively. Instead, you'll end up with a decidedly un-crunchy snack of steamed corn.