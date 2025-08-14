Who Is The Viral Smiling Chef CZN Burak?

CZN Burak, whose real name is Burak Özdemir, is a social media sensation who rose to fame in 2018 and has since become one of Turkey's most popular and successful celebrity chefs. People first knew him as the smiling chef who looks at the camera as he chops, cooks, and flips large pans of Middle Eastern food, often cooking gigantic portions that can feed hundreds of people all at once.

Today, Burak is a fixture in the food industry and a proud promoter of Hatay cuisine to the world. He is a proud restaurateur with businesses all over Turkey, the Middle East, and the U.K. He continues to have a strong social media presence with 18 million YouTube subscribers, 52.9 million followers on Instagram, and 74.8 million followers on TikTokas of this writing.

From filming viral videos to entertaining VIP guests in upscale restaurants that he owns, Burak is an icon in the online food community and beyond. Let's get to know him better.