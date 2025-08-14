Who Is The Viral Smiling Chef CZN Burak?
CZN Burak, whose real name is Burak Özdemir, is a social media sensation who rose to fame in 2018 and has since become one of Turkey's most popular and successful celebrity chefs. People first knew him as the smiling chef who looks at the camera as he chops, cooks, and flips large pans of Middle Eastern food, often cooking gigantic portions that can feed hundreds of people all at once.
Today, Burak is a fixture in the food industry and a proud promoter of Hatay cuisine to the world. He is a proud restaurateur with businesses all over Turkey, the Middle East, and the U.K. He continues to have a strong social media presence with 18 million YouTube subscribers, 52.9 million followers on Instagram, and 74.8 million followers on TikTokas of this writing.
From filming viral videos to entertaining VIP guests in upscale restaurants that he owns, Burak is an icon in the online food community and beyond. Let's get to know him better.
He is a celebrity chef who learned to cook at his grandfather's restaurant
CZN Burak's skills in the kitchen and love for cooking Turkish cuisine started when he was a child. He was born on March 24, 1994 in Yayladağı in Hatay, a province in Turkey close to the border with Syria. At just 10 years old, he was already helping out in the kitchen of his grandfather's restaurant. The elderly Mr. Özdemir's specialty was kunafa, a crispy and cheesy, traditional Middle Eastern dessert made with baked kadayif (or shredded phyllo dough) and stringy Akkawi cheese (alternatively, a mix of shredded mozzarella and ricotta). By age 13, Burak was working with his grandfather, learning how to cook Turkish and Arabic cuisine.
Burak's interest in cooking was also nurtured by his mother's home chef skills. "When I was little, the last bell rang and I run out of school every day to eat the amazing meals my mother cooked," he told Times Monaco. He considers his mother, Didem Bozbura, as his hero, calling her his "biggest source of inspiration and support" in his life and in the kitchen.
Burak's family was passionate about food, so, unsurprisingly, he worked as a chef at various restaurants in Turkey after he graduated from Anadolu University. His fascination with Turkish cuisine also grew, prompting him to experiment with old recipes and eventually sharing them online.
He coined his name CZN from a mispronunciation
As the chef found his footing creating videos and other engaging content showcasing Turkish cuisine, he started going by his professional name, CZN Burak, on social media. It was also the name he used for his YouTube channel.
"CZN" was inspired by "Cinzano," the name of the textile company Burak's father owned in Istanbul. Their Russian guests couldn't pronounce it correctly and would instead say it as, "Cezene." The mispronunciation stuck with Burak. He would begin using it as a nickname years later, when he worked as a delivery boy for a clothing company and bringing goods back and forth using a wheelbarrow. "Call me cezen," Burak used to say, which he shared in an interview with Milliyet. "CZN is short for cezen. It helps me remember where I come from."
And so, Burak Özdemir would later become known worldwide as CZN Burak, the charming chef whose bright smile stayed unshakeable no matter how outrageous his cooking videos got. It would also become the name of his brand and restaurants in Turkey and abroad.
He first burst into the scene as Smiley Bae, the charming chef who cooks supersized dishes
Back in 2018, food content creators on social media were not as popular as they are now. CZN Burak noticed there wasn't much food content about Turkish cuisine, in particular. He saw this as an opportunity to attract an online audience and potentially promote his restaurant. And so, in November that year, Burak uploaded his first cooking video as CZN Burak on TikTok, which quickly went viral on Instagram and other social media platforms.
This first video became the template for Burak's brand of cooking content: a ruddy-cheeked chef smiling widely at the camera and cooking gigantic Turkish dishes without breaking eye contact or turning away from the camera. His impressive ability to flip huge pots of food onto a massive plate without spilling anything, and chop ingredients, toss them into a boiling pot, and cook without looking at his hands, amazed audiences worldwide.
Burak also filmed cooking videos in outrageous places, like in the middle of a desert. He also became known for cooking gigantic burgers, roasting chickens on oversized, rotating BBQ grills, and preparing a whole mixed grill platter right by a river.
Because of his hallmark smile regardless of what he cooks and how he does it, he became known as "Smiley Bae" for some time. In the succeeding years, however, he became more known by his chosen name of CZN Burak. It became the name of his brand, both as a chef and business owner.
Despite his outrageous cooking videos, he takes cooking seriously
Watching CZN Burak's viral cooking videos, it's easy to assume that he is after notoriety because of the gimmicky nature of his content. But behind the outrageousness and playfulness of it all, there is a dedicated chef who sincerely loves cooking and is committed to introducing the different flavors of Turkish and Arab cuisine to the world.
His exposure to restaurants from a young age and his mother's influence were a big part of it. "I have always found the peace and happiness that a nice home-cooked meal brings, so ... becoming a chef came naturally to me," he told Times Monaco.
It's also worth noting that Burak's transition from chef to social media content creator was because of his passion for cooking and sharing good food: "I started [social media] to share with people how good a time I had doing what I loved, and it grew this much because my sincerity was passed on to people." Burak has stayed true to his roots by proudly bringing his cuisine to other countries, as well as attracting foreign tourists into his home turf.
He has cooked for high-profile sports stars and celebrities
CZN Burak's social media fame has grown so much over the years that his restaurants are now popular tourist spots in Turkey, and even in other countries where his restaurants operate. Burak has become quite a celebrity himself and often hosts famous people, personally attending to their meals in his restaurants.
Most recently, he was seen having fun in Vialand Theme Park, interacting with fans and locals, trying out exciting rides with internet sensation IShowSpeed. His restaurants are also a favorite destination of local and international sports teams and some of the world's most famous athletes like David Beckham, Marcelo, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo. He has also met with and cooked for famous global celebrities like Will Smith. Food content creators and YouTubers also frequent his businesses, rating the food and talking about the overall experience of dining at a CZN Burak restaurant.
He likes to prank VIPs and celebrity guests
As a social media star, entertaining people seems to come naturally to CZN Burak. Moreover, his bright smile and jovial nature make guests feel at ease and even more excited to taste his food. And just when guests put down their guard, Burak keeps them on their toes again by pulling pranks of dropping steaming hot pots on their laps. Of course, the hot items are all props; Burak just seems to like giving his VIP guests a good scare.
iShowSpeed's fans were amused to see the online streamer literally leap out of his chair and speed off to avoid two steaming teapots. Scrolling through Burak's TikTok page will also show many athletes scared out of their wits with Burak teasing them with falling trays of hot teacups and teapots. Sometimes he even pretends to trip and spill hot platters of the food customers ordered. The funniest thing about these pranks is that Burak is known for doing them. And yet, many still fall for it every time.
He is a savvy restaurateur who owns two restaurant chains
CZN Burak owns and manages a restaurant chain he named Hatay Medeniyetler Sofrası, which translates into Hatay Civilizations Table. This business is separate from the chain of restaurants under the CZN Burak brands (CZN Burak Restaurants, CZN Burak Gurme, and CZN Burak Xpress) which are managed by Dives Holding. Both restaurant chains showcase Burak's recipes, including traditional Turkish and Middle Eastern cuisine.
True to his social media persona, Burak's restaurants boast not only delicious, traditional food from Turkey but also entertaining, almost theatrical presentations of the staff themselves. For instance, most VIPs receive a complimentary, giant pita bread with their name written on top. Restaurant guests may also witness a fire show with servers shooting fireballs and fanning flames on trays with plates. It's such a fun and exciting show that heightens the dinner experience at CZN Burak's restaurants.
As of October 2025, the CZN Burak restaurant chain brands are open in six countries with plans for new branches in other international locations underway. The Hatay Civilizations Table restaurant, meanwhile, has multiple locations in Turkey, Dubai, Doja, and Tajikistan.
He ventured into casual dining by opening a burger joint
Some reviewers say CZN Burak's restaurants serve delicious food, great portions, offer friendly customer service, and an overall memorable dining experience. But many commenters find the prices steep. Considering that CZN Burak is a well-known restaurant brand already established for delivering exceptional freshness, flavor, and quality, the high price point often gets overshadowed by the customers' positive experience. But from a business perspective, the mid- to low-price markets of the foodservice industry is a shame to miss out on.
Demonstrating his business savvy, Burak ventured into fast-casual dining which effectively covers a chunk of the market that CZN Burak Gurme and Restaurants haven't penetrated. We're talking about people who want well-liked food served quickly, but not at the expense of flavor or quality. What better way to cater to these needs than by serving premium burgers?
Burak and Dives Holding opened CZN Burak Burger in Dubai Mall in August 2021. The concept was more casual compared to the then-existing roster of Burak's restaurants, from the interior design to the menu. The core of the service, however, remains: showcasing traditional Turkish flavors, this time through burgers.
""There's no limit to what we can create with flavors, and exploring new food ventures has been my passion since I started in this industry," Burak told Khaleej Times. "With CZN Burak Burger, we're expanding our relationship with our customers through food, bringing them a renovated concept of a popular cuisine with my special interpretation."
He and Cristiano Ronaldo were reportedly supposed to open a restaurant in 2022
In 2022, fans of Cristiano Ronaldo were abuzz with the news that their sports idol would finally invest in the food industry. Besides his football career, Ronaldo has been keeping busy with numerous ventures in tech, men's clothing, fragrances, luxury watches, fitness, cryptocurrency, and hair transplant clinics. He previously co-owned a Japanese-Mediterranean restaurant called Zela, but the business lasted for only two years. And so this new venture was exciting news, especially because he was reportedly going to partner with CZN Burak.
Initial reports about the partnership revealed that they planned to open a restaurant in London. Burak spilled the beans when he spoke at a conference in Bursa in March 2022. He revealed that they were going to open the restaurant later that same year.
"I was not going to tell this. It was supposed to be a surprise. But never mind, we are here together as friends," Burak said, per Hurriyet Daily News. The two reportedly first met when Ronaldo visited Burak's restaurant in Dubai back in December 2020.
Unfortunately, no further updates about the restaurant surfaced on the news or on either of their social media accounts. Time will tell if Burak and Ronaldo will still pursue their partnership and surprise their fans once again.
He has a self-titled mobile game
Many successful people have quirks, usually an interest or secondary venture that is completely different from the field in which they are known. For CZN Burak, that quirk would be a mobile game designed and named after him.
"CZN Burak — The Game" was developed by Boss Bunny Games and launched in November 2021. The game features Burak as four avatars, each boasting different skills. Players can choose to be Chef Burak, the red-suited and caped Kebab Man, the dashing Captain CZN, or Burk, a muscled giant with rocks for arms. They have to do battles, collect coins and other items (ingredients), face off with bad bosses, and complete stages designed to resemble cooking a recipe. The art throughout the game features creative food items.
The game is reflective of Burak's laid-back, fun-loving personality. It's a simple game, which makes it great for passing time. If you're interested in playing, it is still available to download.
He had a falling out with his father
In July 2023, news broke that CZN Burak was suing his father, İsmail Özdemir, for alleged fraud. Burak reportedly thought that his father sold the rights to his name to a businessman for $41 million without his knowledge.
According to news outlets, Burak discovered his father's activities when he encountered some issues when he was getting funds to help the victims of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that shook the Turkish-Syrian border earlier in February. Their relationship soured as a result. Burak then went on social media and repeatedly announced that apart from the CZN Burak and Chef Burak restaurants in other countries, the only legitimate restaurants under his name in Istanbul are the Hatay Civilizations Table branches in Etiler and Vadi. He warned customers that any other restaurants claiming to be affiliated with him are not legitimate.
Later in August, the father and son reportedly reconciled after their common friend and Dives Holding chairman, Rizgar Sak, mediated their dispute. As recently as July 2025, however, Burak continued to post videos on Instagram reminding his millions of followers of the locations of the legitimate CZN Burak restaurants.
He never considered Salt Bae as a rival
One of the issues that CZN Burak faced in the early years of his social media popularity is that he was frequently compared with or pitted against Nusret Gokce, who's more famously known as "Salt Bae." Gokce arrived first in the social media scene in 2017, with the videos of him sassily sprinkling salt on raw meats going hugely viral on all platforms. And like Burak, Gokce is a chef and restaurant owner from Turkey who's already had some success outside of social media.
The fact that audiences dubbed Burak as "Smile Bae," which is a clear reference to "Salt Bae," spurred speculation about rivalry between the two. Burak, however, denies this. He says they have unrelated interests and their paths have never crossed.
"I don't see anyone as a rival," he said (via Milliyet). "We've grown from a 15-table restaurant to a restaurant chain with 1,300 employees. We're growing even more. I'm just busy with my own business. Nusret's just trying to make ends meet, and so am I. Nusret represents high society, and I represent the people."
His videos and restaurants are a gateway to Turkish and Middle Eastern cuisine
An entertaining content creator, businessman, philanthropist, talented chef, a veritable showman — CZN Burak possesses these valuable qualities that make him an ideal ambassador of Turkish cuisine. His popularity may have started on social media, but he transcended that arena and took on tough new challenges as a restaurateur. And yet, despite the success of his restaurant chains, he remains jovial and just a wee bit silly. He continues to post videos of him goofing around with staff, friends, guests, and collaborators like Vin Petrol and Turkish Wolverine, Özer Tetik.
Burak leverages humor and charm to promote not just his businesses but also to invite audiences to get to know Turkish and Middle Eastern cuisine better. Having amassed millions of followers on social media, and with locals and foreigners flocking to his restaurants, Burak's status as one of his country's top food ambassadors is now undeniable. Thanks to him and his funny videos, audiences from across the globe were introduced to Turkish food like meter-long kebabs, stuffed lamb, kunafa, and pide.
Burak undoubtedly still has plenty in store to keep up with the changing trends on social media and the food industry. We are excited and looking forward to the next adventures of the ever-smiling chef Burak.