The Unique Way Alton Brown Makes A Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled cheese is a simple, reliably delicious option when you're looking for a crispy bite. While everyone has their preferences when it comes to crafting this lunchtime staple, Americans are largely on the same page about a few key aspects. In a survey of grilled cheese fanatics conducted by Borden, 47% are purists, preferring a classic cheese-and-bread-only combination. But for the more adventurous eaters, Food Network personality Alton Brown has a unique method for crafting the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich.
In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Brown makes grilled cheese the way the name implies: on an actual grill. The chef calls for a country-style bread (a sourdough-like loaf that contains multiple kinds of flour, giving it a unique flavor profile); grated gruyere and sharp cheddar cheese mixed with dry mustard, smoked paprika, freshly ground black pepper (sorry, sliced cheese fans); and olive oil. Brown chooses extra sharp cheddar and gruyere cheese because he says the combination fulfills his desire for both sharp and nutty flavors.
Brown melts the mixture of cheeses and spices in a "tray" (a grill spatula lined with foil) and browns the bread separately over the grill. Once assembled, Brown wraps the sandwich in foil and places it back over heat so the cheese and bread can "get to know each other." The result is an ooey-gooey bite — or in Brown's words, "a grilled sandwich made from grilled cheese."
Brown's ingredient blueprint for the perfect sandwich
Top-notch ingredients are key to Alton Brown's sandwich. While you can follow his recipe exactly, there are swap-outs that still hit the mark. Country bread's crunchy exterior makes it perfect for grilled cheese, and it's Brown's top choice, but if you prefer another option, classic sourdough bread, challah, or brioche are also great choices. 65% of grilled cheese lovers prefer their bread slathered with butter before griddling, and if you're one of them, swap out Brown's olive oil.
Good cheese is the star ingredient of Brown's creation. If you're not a fan of cheddar or gruyere, there are other varieties that will melt just as well on your "grilled" grilled cheese. Alternatives like Colby and gouda melt well and have a similar sharpness as cheddar. Instead of gruyere, try Emmental, fontina, or Swiss cheese, all of which are just as creamy and nutty. Whatever cheese you use, make sure to hand-grate if possible to avoid the preservatives added to bagged cheeses.
Traditionalists may not like it, but spices are one of the many ways to upgrade your grilled cheese. If you don't care for Brown's mix of dry mustard, smoked paprika, and black pepper, you can nix them or swap out for other spices. On a Reddit thread discussing seasoning for grilled cheese, users suggest everything from red pepper flakes and garlic powder to dried oregano.