The Unique Way Alton Brown Makes A Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled cheese is a simple, reliably delicious option when you're looking for a crispy bite. While everyone has their preferences when it comes to crafting this lunchtime staple, Americans are largely on the same page about a few key aspects. In a survey of grilled cheese fanatics conducted by Borden, 47% are purists, preferring a classic cheese-and-bread-only combination. But for the more adventurous eaters, Food Network personality Alton Brown has a unique method for crafting the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Brown makes grilled cheese the way the name implies: on an actual grill. The chef calls for a country-style bread (a sourdough-like loaf that contains multiple kinds of flour, giving it a unique flavor profile); grated gruyere and sharp cheddar cheese mixed with dry mustard, smoked paprika, freshly ground black pepper (sorry, sliced cheese fans); and olive oil. Brown chooses extra sharp cheddar and gruyere cheese because he says the combination fulfills his desire for both sharp and nutty flavors.

Brown melts the mixture of cheeses and spices in a "tray" (a grill spatula lined with foil) and browns the bread separately over the grill. Once assembled, Brown wraps the sandwich in foil and places it back over heat so the cheese and bread can "get to know each other." The result is an ooey-gooey bite — or in Brown's words, "a grilled sandwich made from grilled cheese."