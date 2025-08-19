The Flavor-Boosting Powder Guy Fieri Uses To Upgrade His Meals

When you need to elevate a meal or amp up a dish that's lacking a certain something, it can be helpful to look to professional chefs with an intimate understanding of flavor. Although he might not be known for fine dining, there's no denying celebrity chef, restaurateur, and TV host Guy Fieri knows some crucial tricks that don't require a high-end kitchen or fancy appliances. One involves a humble, affordable powder that can add a surprising depth of flavor to many dishes: chicken powder.

Chicken powder is exactly what the name suggests — dehydrated chicken stock with added salt. However, don't confuse it with similar-looking chicken bouillon. That familiar kitchen staple typically includes a mix of spices and other flavorings designed to taste like chicken broth when rehydrated. In contrast, chicken powder is known for its rich, pure chicken flavor.

Fieri opened up about his love for the ingredient to Food & Wine, calling it his "little magic flavor enhancer." He specifically mentioned using chicken powder to create a more sophisticated, delicious version of everyday jasmine rice. In general, he promotes it as a way to add potent chicken flavor without adding the liquid of traditional broth.