The Flavor-Boosting Powder Guy Fieri Uses To Upgrade His Meals
When you need to elevate a meal or amp up a dish that's lacking a certain something, it can be helpful to look to professional chefs with an intimate understanding of flavor. Although he might not be known for fine dining, there's no denying celebrity chef, restaurateur, and TV host Guy Fieri knows some crucial tricks that don't require a high-end kitchen or fancy appliances. One involves a humble, affordable powder that can add a surprising depth of flavor to many dishes: chicken powder.
Chicken powder is exactly what the name suggests — dehydrated chicken stock with added salt. However, don't confuse it with similar-looking chicken bouillon. That familiar kitchen staple typically includes a mix of spices and other flavorings designed to taste like chicken broth when rehydrated. In contrast, chicken powder is known for its rich, pure chicken flavor.
Fieri opened up about his love for the ingredient to Food & Wine, calling it his "little magic flavor enhancer." He specifically mentioned using chicken powder to create a more sophisticated, delicious version of everyday jasmine rice. In general, he promotes it as a way to add potent chicken flavor without adding the liquid of traditional broth.
Authenticity and frugality
Along with Guy Fieri's preferred use as an umami-rich dry seasoning, chicken powder is also an important ingredient for preparing authentic Asian-inspired dishes. Many of these are best with the unadulterated taste of chicken powder instead of the Western-focused flavorings of chicken bouillon. An excellent example is the simple yet ultra-comforting rice porridge, congee.
Fieri also points out another benefit of chicken powder over regular chicken stock or other flavor enhancers: It's shelf-stable and can be easily stocked in your pantry for whenever you need a taste boost. In contrast, even resealable boxed chicken broth or stock should be used within five days of opening, a significant inconvenience for cooks who only occasionally use the ingredient and end up wasting much of it.
Of course, this isn't the only innovative trick Guy Fieri has up his sleeve, others include his unexpected use of wasabi powder in mashed potatoes. Still, it's a vital one for home cooks who may be able to create flavors more like the pros with ingredients and tips like these.