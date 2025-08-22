The Vintage '70s Cake That Took Dessert Tables By Storm

The cake's memorable name is one of the most obvious ways to date its popularity. The phrase "sock it to me," which uses the term "sock" to mean "hit" or "give," has been around since at least the 1860s. However, it didn't become an everyday term until a century later. That change can partly be attributed to the dual influences of Aretha Franklin's 1967 hit "Respect," which featured backup singers repeating the phrase, and the TV show "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In," which often used it as a punchline or gag after its 1968 debut.

To be sure, original versions of Sock-It-To-Me Cake relied on boxed cake mixes, much like many culinary traditions of the era. However, it's also remarkably simple to make from scratch with our Sock-It-To-Me Cake recipe, which relies primarily on common pantry and fridge ingredients and comes together in just 15 minutes of prep time, plus an hour in the oven.

Plenty of cakes and other desserts have come and gone in the half-century since Sock-It-To-Me Cake was at its most popular. Still, it's hard to argue that it doesn't belong among the ranks of retro recipes that deserve to make a comeback.