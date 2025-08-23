This Underrated Chicago Suburb Is A Hidden Paradise For Food Lovers

Chicago is known for its deep-dish pizza, the Italian beef sandwich (as seen on "The Bear"), and Chicago-style hot dogs. The Windy City will also blow you away with its top-notch eateries. However, food lovers will be in luck when they travel to the suburbs as well. Located only 25 miles west of Chicago's famed business district, the Loop, is a place called Downers Grove. It has a hidden but thriving food scene.

Among the places you'll find in Downers Grove is an upscale eatery called The Foxtail. It serves traditional Mediterranean fare alongside poke, oysters, burgers, and mac and cheese. The eatery also offers some creative desserts. Examples include a carrot cake made with two types of mousse (cookie butter and caramel) and tahini dream bars that contain shortbread, sesame caramel, spicy chocolate, and vanilla ice cream. One Yelp user said of the restaurant, "Everything was spot on — from the service to the food to the ambiance."

Another notable spot is Entourage, which focuses on American eats. The restaurant offers brunch, lunch, and dinner as well as a rotating list of weekly specials. In August 2025, for instance, the specials included lobster deviled eggs and a hanger steak with wild mushroom risotto. A couple of reviewers have raved about its Social Hour special, which features half-priced small plates and discounted drinks. Folks in the mood for burgers, pizzas, and bar food bites can try the Pierce Tavern. Customers on Yelp highlighted the drinks as well; multiple people brought up bourbon-based offerings like the blackberry bourbon lemonade.