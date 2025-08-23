If You Love Steak This Florida Steakhouse Should Be On Your Bucket List

To dedicated carnivores, nothing beats a well-cooked steak. That is, nothing except enjoying one in a sophisticated, historic environment with impeccable service and premium sides, drinks, and desserts. Luckily for those living in or visiting the Sunshine State, Florida is home to a true "bucket list" eatery on this front. It's Bern's Steak House, located in the heart of Tampa, which has earned a spot among the best steakhouses in America.

Bern's has been an institution in the Cigar City for nearly 70 years, since Bern Laxer and his wife Gert repurposed a former bar called Beer Haven into what would become one of the city's premier dining spots. It's steadily expanded over the decades to eight dining rooms with capacity for over 300 diners, with a new generation of the family now running the establishment.

Of course, most diners are less focused on its illustrious past and more focused on the future of what'll soon be on their plates. Naturally, Bern's doesn't disappoint on this front. More than a half-dozen different cuts of beef are available. They range from modestly sized 8-ounce filet mignons to imposing 30-ounce porterhouses that are perfect for sharing. The offerings also include premium beef that's not always easy to find, such as A5 Japanese Wagyu, which is known for its incredible taste and unique marbling.