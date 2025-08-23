If You Love Steak This Florida Steakhouse Should Be On Your Bucket List
To dedicated carnivores, nothing beats a well-cooked steak. That is, nothing except enjoying one in a sophisticated, historic environment with impeccable service and premium sides, drinks, and desserts. Luckily for those living in or visiting the Sunshine State, Florida is home to a true "bucket list" eatery on this front. It's Bern's Steak House, located in the heart of Tampa, which has earned a spot among the best steakhouses in America.
Bern's has been an institution in the Cigar City for nearly 70 years, since Bern Laxer and his wife Gert repurposed a former bar called Beer Haven into what would become one of the city's premier dining spots. It's steadily expanded over the decades to eight dining rooms with capacity for over 300 diners, with a new generation of the family now running the establishment.
Of course, most diners are less focused on its illustrious past and more focused on the future of what'll soon be on their plates. Naturally, Bern's doesn't disappoint on this front. More than a half-dozen different cuts of beef are available. They range from modestly sized 8-ounce filet mignons to imposing 30-ounce porterhouses that are perfect for sharing. The offerings also include premium beef that's not always easy to find, such as A5 Japanese Wagyu, which is known for its incredible taste and unique marbling.
An unique steakhouse experience
The premium experience starts long before your meat hits the grill. USDA Prime steaks undergo a distinctive transformation after arriving at Bern's, where they're dry-aged for up to eight weeks. This further improves their tender texture and develops a more sophisticated flavor. Even the cooking process spares no expense, as it involves grilling the meat over natural hardwood lump charcoal for premium taste and aroma.
Also, Bern's differs from many other steakhouses where diners essentially order their steaks and sides à la carte. Instead, each entree comes with a loaded mix of sides and appetizers, including French onion soup, a house salad, baked potato, onion rings, and a vegetable. Don't forget the classic and modern enhancements, such as Oscar-style steak, which contains crab, asparagus, and béarnaise sauce. You can also order truffle herb compound butter or roasted bone marrow.
When you're ordering a steak, you don't want to trust it to any random restaurant. So, whether you're an enthusiastic beef lover or just want to try some of the best foods that the state of Florida has to offer, Bern's is no doubt worth a stop for those in the Tampa area.