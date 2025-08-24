What Happened To Peekaboo Ice Cream After Shark Tank?
Kids are notoriously picky eaters, and even adults can have their fair share of preferences and aversions to certain foods. For little ones, the most common offenders in the hated food category are veggies — especially the green ones. What kids do love are sweets, and in the summer months, there's nothing better than a scoop of ice cream. But what if there was a way to sneak a serving of veggies into everyone's favorite sweet treat? Peekaboo Ice Cream was doing just that when it appeared on Season 12 of "Shark Tank" in December, 2020.
Founder Jessica Weiss Levison, the owner of Serendipity Creamery in Florida, had been in the ice cream business for years, but when she ran into problems motivating her kids to eat their veggies, she created Peekaboo Ice Cream. Each pint contains a full serving of vegetables. As Levison explained to CNBC, she formulated the brand after attending Penn State University's "ice cream short course."
Before "Shark Tank," Peekaboo Ice Cream won $200,000 in the Real California Milk Snackcelerator competition, an innovation contest organized by the California Milk Advisory Board. With all of this alleged goodness packed into popular ice cream flavors, you might expect Peekaboo to land a good deal. However, specifics of a pitch matter, and the Sharks don't always bite.
Peekaboo Ice Cream didn't hit the mark on Shark Tank
Jessica Weiss Levison's pitch began with a bite as each Shark sampled flavors of Peekaboo Ice Cream. She challenged the Sharks to figure out what the secret ingredients were, and none of the potential investors could tell that the ice cream was infused with veggies. According to Levison, Peekaboo's mint chip has 2 cups of spinach, its strawberry contains 14 baby carrots, the chocolate holds 10 cauliflower florets, the vanilla pint has 1.5 zucchinis, and the cotton candy flavor contains three beets.
Despite her strong start, the Sharks balked at Levison's ask of $800,000 for an 8% stake — a shocking $10 million valuation. Levison explained that Peekaboo had been in business for just around a year but already had a presence in 900 stores (including Whole Foods). Nevertheless, the sales to date only amounted to $450,000. By the end of the year, Levison claimed Peekaboo would be in 3,000 stores and that sales would hit $2.6 million.
Despite the initial hesitation surrounding her numbers, Peekaboo ended up getting offers from Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary. Greiner's deal was a loan of $800,000 with 6% interest over 3 years, plus a 5% stake (contingent on Levison adding low-fat and low-carb options). O'Leary offered a loan of $800,000 with 9% interest over 3 years, plus an 8% stake in Peekaboo. Ultimately, Levison was not interested in a deal that included a loan, and left the Tank empty-handed.
Peekaboo Ice Cream didn't make it long after Shark Tank
Right after Peekaboo Ice Cream appeared on "Shark Tank," investor interest spiked, and overall sales increased. Plus, well before the episode, Jessica Weiss Levison had already been progressing toward her 3,000-store target. By October 2019, Peekaboo Ice Cream was available at more than 2,500 retailers, including Whole Foods, Kroger, Safeway, and even Amazon.
The brand hit a roadblock in 2021 when its manufacturer, Ramar Foods, was forced to withdraw pints of Peekaboo's mint chocolate chip flavor due to potential listeria contamination. Fortunately it wasn't a particularly large ice cream recall. At the time, only 33 containers of the product had been purchased by customers in a few states. Ultimately, no illnesses were reported.
Yet the ice cream seems to be unavailable these days. While the website is still up and running, the products are listed as sold out, and the map previously used to locate stores with Peekaboo is disabled. And, the company's social media accounts have been dark since late in 2021.
It's unclear why Peekaboo Ice Cream disappeared
While it seems that business operations have ceased at Peekaboo, the reason is unclear. Jessica Weiss Levison's LinkedIn profile still lists her as the founder and CEO of Peekaboo. Additionally, the company's director of supply chain still lists the role as his current job.
Some "Shark Tank" viewers seemed skeptical about the brand before it went silent. On a Reddit thread discussing Peekaboo's appearance on the show, multiple posts remarked on Levison's unwillingness to take Lori Greiner's suggestion of adding low-fat and low-carb versions of the product. One user wrote, "I agree with Lori. The product doesn't have that much value without it being a completely healthy alternative." Someone shared a similar sentiment, stating, "I just don't think putting a few carrots in ice cream is going to be the show stopper."
Another user commented that despite Peekaboo marketing its pints as healthy, nutrition metrics like calories and fats are higher than in popular ice cream brands that don't boast veggies. This user cited Breyer's French Vanilla, which has 180 calories and 10 grams of total fat per ⅔ cup serving versus Peekaboo Vanilla which has 190 calories and 12 grams of fat per ½ cup serving.
Levison is focusing on her Florida creamery
Just as there isn't much information about Peekaboo's status as a company, there also isn't a ton out there about Jessica Weiss Levison and her plans. Her LinkedIn lists her as the current owner of Serendipity Creamery. However, the Yelp page for the Miami location suggests that it has closed, and the last review was from 2017.
Still, it does look like the creamery's Surfside, Florida, location is still up and running. As of this writing, the ice cream spot's Instagram page hasn't posted anything since March of 2025. However, in the past, it was relatively active, showing off its customers smiling alongside cones piled high with scoops of ice cream. In a video post from January 2025, Levison appeared with a local real estate agent who lauded the business as a staple of the community where kids can go for an after-school treat.
Serendipity Creamery offers kosher ice cream and sorbet made in-house. The lineup includes classics like cookie dough as well as candy bar-inspired flavors like Almond Joy. The place also sells twirls of soft serve in fun flavors like mango.