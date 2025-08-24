What Happened To Peekaboo Ice Cream After Shark Tank?

Kids are notoriously picky eaters, and even adults can have their fair share of preferences and aversions to certain foods. For little ones, the most common offenders in the hated food category are veggies — especially the green ones. What kids do love are sweets, and in the summer months, there's nothing better than a scoop of ice cream. But what if there was a way to sneak a serving of veggies into everyone's favorite sweet treat? Peekaboo Ice Cream was doing just that when it appeared on Season 12 of "Shark Tank" in December, 2020.

Founder Jessica Weiss Levison, the owner of Serendipity Creamery in Florida, had been in the ice cream business for years, but when she ran into problems motivating her kids to eat their veggies, she created Peekaboo Ice Cream. Each pint contains a full serving of vegetables. As Levison explained to CNBC, she formulated the brand after attending Penn State University's "ice cream short course."

Before "Shark Tank," Peekaboo Ice Cream won $200,000 in the Real California Milk Snackcelerator competition, an innovation contest organized by the California Milk Advisory Board. With all of this alleged goodness packed into popular ice cream flavors, you might expect Peekaboo to land a good deal. However, specifics of a pitch matter, and the Sharks don't always bite.