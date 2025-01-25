Biggest Ice Cream Recalls That Plagued The Industry

In April of 2015, Blue Bell Creameries issued a sweeping recall of all its products, including ice cream, sherbet, and frozen yogurt, due to potential contamination with Listeria. Notably, the Texas Department of State Health Services first notified Blue Bell of Listeria contamination in two ice cream samples that February. A third sample tested positive for the bacteria two weeks later. However, the company opted not to notify customers or recall all of the products. After the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) linked five hospitalizations in Kansas to Blue Bell ice cream in March, the company finally began issuing more limited recalls before pulling all of its products in April.

The outbreak caused 10 confirmed cases of listeriosis across Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. All patients required hospitalization and tragically, three deaths occurred in Kansas. The contaminated products were traced to Blue Bell production plants in Texas and Oklahoma, and FDA inspections uncovered serious hygiene problems. The plants were in such a poor state that dirty water might have been dropping into the ice cream during production. Their ability to clean equipment with hot water was also compromised.

After the recall, Blue Bell announced a lay off of 37% of its workers — a loss of roughly 1,400 jobs. The ice cream maker also faced legal repercussions. In May 2020, the company pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of distributing contaminated products. A federal court imposed a record $17.25 million criminal penalty — the largest-ever fine in a food safety case.

