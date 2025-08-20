What Happened To Savin After Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service?
If you're a fan of Gordon Ramsay, the celebrity chef best known for yelling at inexperienced kitchen staff, you have yet another outlet for entertainment. The chef's latest TV show, "Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service," debuted back in May 2025 and has so far upheld fan expectations when it comes to this skilled yet ornery chef. According to a post on Reddit, "To me, [Secret Service is] so bad it's good territory lmao." The concept of "Secret Service" is a bit different from Ramsay's other shows, as he spends much of the time concealed from restaurant staff, save for an insider who provides information about and access to the establishment. After surveilling the restaurant, Ramsay revamps the space to hopefully save it from the clutches of failure.
An episode of "Secret Service" airing on August 20 features Savin Bar & Kitchen, located just outside of Boston in Dorchester, Massachusetts. The eatery specializes in tempting Italian cuisine with a rustic approach, and the menu features dishes like beef Bolognese, sautéed mussels, and chicken parmigiana. Savin also provides a weekend brunch, a weekday $1 oyster special, and a weekly trivia night.
While part of "Secret Service" involves scouring restaurants with black lights to find questionable food residues, Savin seems enthused about its appearance. As it shared on Instagram, the restaurant is even holding a viewing party on August 20 to watch the episodes with fans.
Has Ramsay given Savin the boost it needed?
While the building that currently houses Savin Bar & Kitchen was once home to other Boston eateries, the current owners took the helm in 2010. Under the leadership of Kenneth Osherow and Driscoll DoCanto (who relinquished ownership rights in 2022 according to LinkedIn), Savin underwent upgrades and changes to make it a more welcoming place for locals to enjoy a great selection of food and drinks.
It's true that Gordon Ramsay encountered a few worrisome conditions during Savin's "Secret Service" episode, but the restaurant's longevity shows that it's been effective in its initial goal over the years. According to one Google review, "This is always my first stop in Dorchester. Restaurant is a hidden gem, the Risotto was cooked perfectly along with the grilled shrimp."
However, according to other online reviews, it's not all perfect risotto and impeccable atmosphere at Savin. As explained by a disappointed Yelp reviewer, "The food was satisfying. The service was good enough ... what got me, because I sat at the bar, is how sticky and odious the bar was." It's hard to find a better illustration of the importance of restaurant cleanliness on customer opinion (and FYI, you can tell a lot about restaurant hygiene by checking out the bathroom). Another Yelp review expressed displeasure with the food, stating, "Menu was odd and was hard to tell what they were going for. Ordered bruschetta on sour dough and it came out soggy wheat bread." Here's hoping that Ramsay's professional input is enough to help Savin Bar & Kitchen rise to its full potential.