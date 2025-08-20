What Happened To Savin After Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service?

If you're a fan of Gordon Ramsay, the celebrity chef best known for yelling at inexperienced kitchen staff, you have yet another outlet for entertainment. The chef's latest TV show, "Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service," debuted back in May 2025 and has so far upheld fan expectations when it comes to this skilled yet ornery chef. According to a post on Reddit, "To me, [Secret Service is] so bad it's good territory lmao." The concept of "Secret Service" is a bit different from Ramsay's other shows, as he spends much of the time concealed from restaurant staff, save for an insider who provides information about and access to the establishment. After surveilling the restaurant, Ramsay revamps the space to hopefully save it from the clutches of failure.

An episode of "Secret Service" airing on August 20 features Savin Bar & Kitchen, located just outside of Boston in Dorchester, Massachusetts. The eatery specializes in tempting Italian cuisine with a rustic approach, and the menu features dishes like beef Bolognese, sautéed mussels, and chicken parmigiana. Savin also provides a weekend brunch, a weekday $1 oyster special, and a weekly trivia night.

While part of "Secret Service" involves scouring restaurants with black lights to find questionable food residues, Savin seems enthused about its appearance. As it shared on Instagram, the restaurant is even holding a viewing party on August 20 to watch the episodes with fans.