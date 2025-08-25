Are Dollar Tree Spices Worth It? We Taste-Tested 14 To Find Out

If you've never shopped the spice section at Dollar Tree, you've been missing out on some of the most affordable additions to your culinary toolkit. It may not be as extensive as the collections of flavorings found in larger grocery chains and big-box stores, but it provides standards and staples at the $1.25 price point to help you spend less on the sprinkles you use most. Whether it's a BBQ rub to give your ribs a Texas twist or a blend of Italian herbs to take your chicken to the next level, Dollar Tree spices seem ready to help you build big flavor on a budget.

But are these cheap seasonings worth the side quest? Can you really count on a discount store to sell high quality spices like the ones found in your favorite outlet? It bears a taste test to make the discovery, so I trucked a mile to my closest Dollar Tree to find out. Beyond the store's Supreme Tradition label, I also found several better-known brands available, including Badia and Kingsford, though their contributions are limited. I gathered 14 jars of the spices I keep in my home kitchen collection, with a few novelties thrown in for the thriller of new flavors. Then I took my taste buds for what I hoped would be a joyride.