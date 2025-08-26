The Absolute Best Diners On Route 66 That Are Worth Stopping For

If you're in the U.S. and haven't driven at least a few miles along Route 66, you haven't really traveled. This historic roadway originated in the 1920s with the Federal highway system, and over the past century, it has cemented itself as a neon-lit American icon. Along the 2,400-mile stretch of asphalt — which starts in Chicago and winds its way through eight states before terminating in Los Angeles — you'll find plenty of must-see stops, and some of the most rewarding are the route's classic diners.

Countless restaurants call the Mother Road home (like the Springfield, Missouri Steak 'N Shake that's on the National Register of Historic Places), but we're highlighting the ones you absolutely have to stop for, from the 100-year-old Ariston Cafe to the automobile-themed Cruiser's. Some of these gems offer bold yet nostalgic ambience, while others claimed their spot on the map with unique culinary creations — but they all share good eats and plenty of Route 66 charm.