The Absolute Best Diners On Route 66 That Are Worth Stopping For
If you're in the U.S. and haven't driven at least a few miles along Route 66, you haven't really traveled. This historic roadway originated in the 1920s with the Federal highway system, and over the past century, it has cemented itself as a neon-lit American icon. Along the 2,400-mile stretch of asphalt — which starts in Chicago and winds its way through eight states before terminating in Los Angeles — you'll find plenty of must-see stops, and some of the most rewarding are the route's classic diners.
Countless restaurants call the Mother Road home (like the Springfield, Missouri Steak 'N Shake that's on the National Register of Historic Places), but we're highlighting the ones you absolutely have to stop for, from the 100-year-old Ariston Cafe to the automobile-themed Cruiser's. Some of these gems offer bold yet nostalgic ambience, while others claimed their spot on the map with unique culinary creations — but they all share good eats and plenty of Route 66 charm.
Lou Mitchell's (Chicago, IL)
Today, Route 66 begins at the intersection of S Michigan Avenue and E Adams Street in Chicago, so it only follows that our first diner stop is based in the Windy City. Lou Mitchell's is just a mile away from the classic shield-shaped sign commemorating the start of the Mother Road, and the diner's website notes that its location, Jackson Boulevard, served as the route's original starting point. "When the signs [for Route 66] went up on Jackson Boulevard," the business claims, "commuters found Lou Mitchell's waiting for them."
Inside the restaurant, you'll find large portions and long lines, but don't worry — customers get complimentary donut holes while they wait. On TripAdvisor, patrons share love for the breakfast menu, especially the jumbo omelets, which can be turned into "hobo skillets" (aka mixed with potatoes) upon request. "There was zero brown on the egg and it was SUPER fluffy," one Yelp reviewer wrote of their omelet. "We also tried the pancakes with the house made syrup and orange marmalade ... Soooooo good!" If you're in the mood for lunch, Lou Mitchell's also has plenty of burgers, sandwiches, and salads to choose from.
The Ariston Cafe (Litchfield, IL)
Our second Illinois stop is the Ariston Cafe in Litchfield. Open since 1924, this century-old eatery predates Route 66 itself, and according to the business' website, it's "one of the oldest continually-operational Route 66 restaurants still going today." The menu includes American, Southern, Italian, and Greek food, and the cafe's goal is to "always provide top notch food and service."
Inside the arched brick storefront is a cozy dining area with crisp linens and plenty of historic memorabilia. Appetizers include dishes like fried artichoke hearts, toasted ravioli, and portobello mushroom fries, while dinner entrees range from filet mignon to manicotti to enchiladas, plus a long list of sandwiches.
TripAdvisor reviews highlight the well-stocked salad bar and mains like the pork chops, plus less-common offerings like liver and onions. "A real standout," one reviewer wrote, "is the service, which is genuinely warm and friendly." Snagging a table, however, could take a while — one reviewer explained that there was a waiting list "the entire time we were there, even during a thunderstorm."
Route 66 Diner (St Robert, MO)
If you're following the road through Missouri, you'll have to take a slight turn to reach our next destination. Don't let the street address fool you, though — this restaurant is all Route 66 charm. St Robert's Route 66 Diner is just one of many eateries that bear the highway's name, and while its history is spotty, its theming is anything but.
Step through the chrome and neon entrance and you'll find an exaggerated yet charming rendition of a 1950s diner, complete with a checkered floor, red-and-white booths, and a long row of matching bar stools. You'll even find a lit-up jukebox by the door, not to mention plenty of Route 66 posters and plaques.
TripAdvisor reviewers appreciate the era-appropriate theming: "If you like diners and the nostalgia of Route 66 then this is the place for you," one patron wrote. They went on to praise the fresh food, like the grilled chicken sandwich with tater tots, while other reviewers spotlighted favorites like the onion rings, chili, thick milkshakes, chicken-fried chicken, and turkey club.
Stogey's Coney Island (Joplin, MO)
Our second Missouri stop is in Joplin, but you wouldn't know it from the restaurant's name. Stogey's Coney Island, according to its Facebook page, has been a Route 66 comfort food haven for over 40 years, and while the East Coast-inspired title may raise some eyebrows, the diner's generous servings and mouthwatering menu will not.
Here you'll find plenty of classics like burgers, chili, and sandwiches, but other items may also prove eye-catching, like the Fiesta Frito Pie or the namesake hot dog, which comes topped with chili, cheddar cheese, and onions. Yelp reviews contain high praise, with one patron writing of their meal, "Best chili and cheeseburger in SW Missouri." Another chimed in to say, "Stogey's has the best burgers hands down. Especially if you like cheesy burgers." Customers also love the bespoke, homemade ambience: "Joplin has so many chain places," one reviewer wrote, "so [a] local run owner operated place is a breath of fresh air."
Weston's Route 66 Cafe (Baxter Springs, KS)
As you drive through Kansas on Route 66, make sure to stop by this hidden gem for some fried chicken or a slice of pie. Weston's Cafe in Baxter Springs isn't just affordable — it also has plenty of charm thanks to the friendly staff. As one satisfied TripAdvisor reviewer wrote, "Besides the great food and portions (short stack was huge!) — they made me feel at home."
The breakfast appears to be a favorite among locals, with one reviewer writing, "Breakfast is really good and always packed for it." Another patron commented, "My favorite is eggs, sausage, and biscuits and gravy."
Other menu offerings include sandwiches, baked potatoes, and salad. It's worth noting, however, that this establishment is only open until 2 p.m. each day, so if you plan to drive along this stretch of Route 66, make sure you get an early start.
Nelson's Old Riverton Store (Riverton, KS)
Kansas has no shortage of great eateries — we named the Topeka restaurant Bobo's Drive-In as the best diner in the state — and Nelson's Old Riverton Store is another you won't want to miss. Originally known as the Williams Store, this spot opened back in 1925, and it's been serving locals and travelers ever since. It's not a traditional sit-down diner, but the general store does have a darn good deli counter that folks online can't recommend enough.
"Eat at the Riverton store," commented one person on Facebook in response to a Route 66 motorist in search of dining tips. "They make sandwiches on the 100 year old deli counter and the store is like a step back in time." Another Facebook user praised it for having "THE BEST deli sandwiches," and people on TripAdvisor seem to agree. "We had shaved ham on wheat bread with tomato and muenster cheese," one reviewer wrote. "Washed it down with a bottle of authentic Route 66 Root Beer." Other sandwich options include bologna, chopped ham, and Genoa salami, plus a wide selection of cheeses.
Ike's Chili (Tulsa, OK)
When you're hungry on a long drive, nothing satiates quite like an Oklahoma-style chili recipe. If you're passing through Tulsa on Route 66, stop in at Ike's Chili for a classically delicious bowl. Open since 1908, Ike's is a Tulsa favorite that claims to offer the "best chili in the city." According to the business' website, its signature dish is "old fashioned with simple ingredients," and TripAdvisor reviews concur that it's well worth a try.
"The chili was very, very good," one customer wrote. "[In] fact, so good that I also purchased a quart to take home." If you're curious what's in it, though, prepare for disappointment — according to one review, "Their chili recipe is a passed down, closely guarded family recipe." If you're not in the mood for a bowl of the namesake dish, the restaurant also sells salads, wraps, burgers, sandwiches, and a la carte items like chili cheese fries and Frito chili pie. It also offers a three way, consisting of spaghetti topped with beans and — of course — chili.
Lucille's Roadhouse Diner (Weatherford, OK)
The Sooner State has plenty of tasty regional cuisine options, from Oklahoma-style burgers (in which the patty is cooked with a pile of onions) to Oklahoma barbecue, which you absolutely shouldn't sleep on, but it's also home to one of the most beloved eateries on Route 66. Lucille's Roadhouse Diner — named after Lucille Hamons, the "Mother of the Mother Road" (per the restaurant's website) — has been in operation ever since the highway's early days.
Stop in for breakfast and try classic dishes like pork chops and eggs, pancakes, and scrambles, or try the signature Mother Road Breakfast: two eggs and your choice of meat, plus hash browns (or grits) and either toast or biscuits and gravy.
The lunch and dinner menu features plenty of appetizers like fried pickles and pulled pork cheese fries, as well as soups, salads, and baked potatoes. Entrees include burgers, sandwiches, grilled protein, seafood, and Tex-Mex fare. In addition to the food, Yelp customers highlight the excellent service and abundant Route 66 memorabilia.
Meme's D.O.C. Cafe (Amarillo, TX)
Located on the outskirts of Amarillo's Route 66 historic district, Meme's D.O.C. Cafe likes to focus on the basics. "We do not do anything out of the extraordinary, all we have done over the years is to do the basics but on a very high level," the website states. This ethos is reflected in the straightforward menu, which specializes in breakfast and burgers, plus handmade chicken-fried steak and calf fries (otherwise known as Rocky Mountain oysters, which probably aren't what you think).
Yelp reviews rave about the breakfast service, particularly the cheap special that runs until 10 a.m. and includes two eggs, hash browns, bacon, and coffee. Lunch and dinner specials are similarly affordable and come with a drink plus dessert. Customers also praise the chicken-fried steak, with one satisfied patron writing, "We were definitely not disappointed ... We finished our meal with some peach cobbler and Ice cream. Tasted like the cobbler my mom used to make."
Midpoint Cafe (Adrian, TX)
Our second Texas destination is the Midpoint Cafe, nestled in the small town of Adrian and located on the historic route's halfway point. Its offerings include both breakfast and lunch, though dessert is also a highlight — on the menu, the restaurant calls itself the "Home of the famous 'Ugly Pie.'"
Appearance aside, plenty of TripAdvisor reviews praise the specialty, which comes in weekly flavors like coconut, whiskey pecan, and even Elvis (chocolate cream with peanut butter and banana). As for entrees, one customer reported, "My son and I had the burger and my wife had the chicken salad sandwich and they were among the best we've ever had." Another enthusiastic patron wrote, "Food is delicious — but make sure you leave room for pie!!" The meticulous Route 66 theming, made up of road signs, '50s-era furnishings, and a well-stocked gift shop, is also a key part of the experience.
Route 66 Diner (Gallup, NM)
We now arrive at our second establishment named after the Mother Road itself. According to its Facebook page, Route 66 Diner in Gallup, New Mexico, specializes in "a variety of authentic New Mexican and American cuisines." The menu covers everything from grab-and-go burritos and breakfast classics like ham and eggs to savory options like sandwiches, tamales, Navajo tacos, and ½-pound burgers. Desserts are also available and change daily.
On Yelp, patrons love the retro, red-and-white checkered decor — as one customer wrote, "I have been to a couple of diners with Route 66 theme ... this was the best in my opinion." Food-wise, people love the Navajo burger with green chilis (served on traditional flatbread instead of a bun), as well as the enchiladas and eggs. TripAdvisor reviews highlight the cheeseburger and fajitas, as well as the friendly atmosphere that comes courtesy of the owner (whose mother reportedly prepares the food).
Del's Restaurant (Tucumcari, NM)
Chase Waters first worked at Del's Restaurant in Tucumcari, New Mexico, as a high schooler, and in 2021, he purchased the business for himself. He told Pattern at the time, "Owning Del's is a dream come true ... Del's has brought a lot of happiness here, and I'm excited about our future." The nearly 70-year-old diner features a comfort-food-heavy menu, and it even won a TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award in 2024.
If you're in the mood for something savory, consider getting the steak fingers or a roast beef dinner, or try the jalapeño raspberry chicken, as recommended by online reviews. (Anything featuring Del's jalapeño creme sauce is also a hit.) The salad bar received a few shout-outs, and according to one customer, the chicken-fried steak is "huge." Those stopping in for breakfast may enjoy the build-your-own omelets — one reviewer added beef chorizo, beans, chiles, and cheese and wrote that the dish was "cooked to perfection and so damn tasty, [they] couldn't have been happier."
Cruiser's Route 66 Cafe (Williams, AZ)
When you visit Cruiser's Route 66 Cafe in Williams, Arizona, you take a trip back in time to the highway's glory days. Antique gas pumps and other memorabilia decorate this beloved roadside gem, and if online reviews are any indication, the food is just as much of a draw. Menu staples like the Cruiser's Cheeseburger, smoked brisket sandwich, or the barbecue beef ribs are always a good call, but if you feel like something a bit more elevated, try the 12-ounce top sirloin or the bourbon and mushroom steak (one TripAdvisor reviewer claimed that it was "cooked perfect").
Of the beef brisket plate, one customer wrote, "Loved the BBQ sauce on many sliced pieces of brisket, potato salad, corn bread, and beans. I could hardly finish it!!" Others praise the cocktails and live music, not to mention the nostalgic theming. "The Route 66 ambiance was fun and relaxing after a long [day's] drive," wrote one visitor.
Salsa Brava (Flagstaff, AZ)
Once featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Salsa Brava in Flagstaff, Arizona, is no stranger to the limelight. This popular Route 66 eatery is one of the only entries on this list that accepts reservations, and it's easy to see why — the place is in high demand. "I've eaten here twice a day at times," one customer revealed during the restaurant's Triple-D segment (via Facebook).
The menu features plenty of Mexican, Native American, and Tex-Mex staples, from classic carnitas to fajitas to enchiladas to Navajo tacos — but don't pass up the happy-hour margaritas paired with tapas like quesadillas and tacos. The star of the show, however, is arguably the stuffed sopapilla, a traditional Native American dish made from frybread and, in this case, filled with smoked chicken, lettuce, cheese, onions, and sour cream. One TripAdvisor reviewer called the dish "absolutely fabulous," and another described it as "outstanding." Host Guy Fieri used a colorful turn of phrase to describe the fan-favorite: "This is where King Kong meets the popover."
Wagon Wheel Restaurant (Needles, CA)
Before you reach California's sunny Santa Monica coast, you should stop along Route 66 to visit the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Needles. This family-style dining establishment is breakfast- and brunch-forward, and Yelp reviewers love it. Popular dishes include the pot roast sandwich — "SO GOOD and very hearty," according to one customer — country fried chicken, and huevos rancheros, though classics like pancakes, French toast, and grits are also available. Other highlights include the Wagon Wheel chili omelet and the club sandwich with potato salad.
Customers also praise the kitschy yet clean interior: "The whole place is full of knick knacks," one person wrote, adding, "typically they would be covered in a blanket of dust, but here they are clean." Another Yelp reviewer summed up the dining experience nicely: "Nostalgic, great portions, amazing staff, fair prices, good flavor ... tons of parking, never had a long wait."
Emma Jean's Holland Burger Cafe (Victorville, CA)
Last but far from least on our Route 66 diner tour is Emma Jean's Holland Burger Cafe in Victorville, California — just over 100 miles from the "End of the trail" sign on Santa Monica Pier. Open since 1947, the restaurant is still run by the titular Emma Jean's son, Brian Gene Gentry.
In addition to breakfast staples like French toast, the menu is filled with familiar classics like soup, burgers, sandwiches, and chili, plus some signature dishes like French dip and the Trucker Special — a roast beef, bacon, and Swiss cheese sandwich served with fries. "I ordered the chicken fried steak, which covered almost the entire plate!" one customer raved on Yelp. Another highlighted the portions, specifically the "Thick burger patties" that were "not 'chain' store size." For something sweet at the end of your meal, grab a shake, sundae, or whatever fruit cobbler is on offer.
Methodology
To determine which Route 66 eateries deserved must-stop status, we scoured sites like TripAdvisor and Yelp to find Mother Road spots with glowing customer feedback. For the most part, all highlighted diners are located on Route 66 itself, though a select few are technically a few blocks distant.
We prioritized diners with a long history of serving Route 66 travelers and gave bonus points to restaurants that prominently feature themed memorabilia (or otherwise cater to lovers of the storied highway). To a lesser degree, we sought out establishments that have been glossed over on other lists of this nature, though a few popular places — like Cruiser's and Midpoint — were too good to pass by.