Why You Should Always Rinse Canned Corned Beef

Corned beef is a preserved meat product that has roots stemming back to 17th century Ireland. These days, you can usually find canned corned beef at your local grocery store, and while it depends on the brand, these products should have a pleasantly fatty texture and smoky, salty flavor profile when at their best. Canned foods like corned beef are subject to heat-treating to deter bacterial growth, which means they can be enjoyed straight out of the can. However, there is one crucial step you should take before whipping up that easy Reuben sandwich you've been craving.

It's recommended that you drain and rinse all canned foods prior to eating as it helps reduce the salt content of what you're about to consume. Rinsing is especially crucial when it comes to canned corned beef, as the corning process uses sizable salt granules that resemble corn kernels (which is also where corned beef gets its name). This makes the meat excessively salty, sometimes unpalatably so.

In addition to enhancing the flavor of recipes, rinsing corned beef is vital for managing your sodium intake. Consider that a single serving of a popular brand of canned corned beef features 830 milligrams of sodium, which makes up 36% of a person's daily allowance (based on a 2,000 calorie per day diet). While rinsing won't eliminate the high sodium content, it's still advisable for lowering the amount of salt consumed.