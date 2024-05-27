Surprising Ingredients That Will Make Canned Corned Beef Taste Gourmet

If you have a can of corned beef in the cupboard and want to make it taste gourmet, there are plenty of things you can add to it to take it to the next level. There's no need to limit yourself to ordinary uses like corned beef hash with potatoes or turning it into an ordinary sandwich. Just a few extra ingredients can help you forget it even came out of a can.

While it's possible to find a variety of canned corned beef recipes out there, we thought we'd talk to some canned corned beef experts to see what they suggested. One was Jessica Nerthling, the Associate Manager of Public Relations and Digital Media at B&G Foods, Inc. B&G makes Underwood's canned Corned Beef Spread. The other canned corned beef expert who gave us some interesting ideas was Jason Hron, Foods Brand Manager for Retail Marketing and for Convenient Meals and Protein at Hormel.

As Hron said, "What we love about corned beef is that it's not just ingredients that make it gourmet, it's the cuisine and tradition that elevate it beyond a convenient meat in a can." So, if you're looking for both time-tested and unique canned corned beef ideas, read on.