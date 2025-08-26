The One Ice Cream That Always Showed Up On Taylor Swift's Tour Rider

Unlike her iconic, glamorous reputation, Taylor Swift's daily diet is pretty typical. The singer has professed her love for hearty breakfasts and claimed that she focuses on healthy eating but likes to indulge over the weekend. Along with Swift's personal eating habits, we also have some insight into how the music icon likes to eat when she's on tour. According to a tour rider from 2008 (which would have been during her Fearless tour), Swift is a huge fan of Ben & Jerry's ice cream. The singer requested one pint of chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream from the legendary brand, plus a pint of Ben & Jerry's chocolate brownie frozen yogurt.

It's not clear how recent tour riders compare to Swift's food and snack requests in 2008, and it's possible that the singer may have changed her dressing room eating habits drastically. As for the chocolate chip cookie dough, Swift's preferred ice cream during the Fearless tour is still available. However, it appears that Ben & Jerry's has since discontinued all of its frozen yogurt flavors. Ben & Jerry's occupies the upper echelon of frozen treats because it contains more butterfat, is thoroughly aerated, and uses better ingredients when compared to lesser brands. Accordingly, it makes sense that Swift would want to indulge in such a tasty treat while working hard to entertain her adoring fans.