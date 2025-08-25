What Happened To Funky Mello Marshmallow Creme After Shark Tank?
Launched in 2018, Funky Mello is the brain child of husband and wife Delisa Johnson and Zach Harper. While the pair shared a sweet tooth, they both dealt with food sensitivities and allergies. Harper avoids corn and peanuts, while Johnson has health conditions that make her steer clear of gluten and lactose. Store bought marshmallows did not fit into the couples diet, and they struggled to find alternatives. They figured the old saying holds true: "If you want something done right, do it yourself." In terms of credentials, Harper works in the pharmaceutical industry while Johnson has a strong background in marketing.
Johnson and Harper took a cross-country trip to learn all about DIY marshmallow making. Speaking to the New Hope Network, Johnson said, "We were looking for a very classic treat, something very nostalgic and fun ... because a lot of time, people who have allergies don't get to experience them." There was some trial and error before they created vegan, gluten-free marshmallow creme.
You might be familiar with the main ingredient in Funky Mello: the syrupy liquid you find when draining chickpeas called aquafaba. Instead of using the most common ingredients in vegan marshmallows, Harper and Johnson tried aquafaba. In an interview with U.S. Manufacturing Report, Johnson said, "[Aquafaba] creates this viscous fluffiness, which is the base of our marshmallow." Before Shark Tank, the company saw plenty of early success, including selling in select Whole Foods and a holiday line for the grocery chain Sprouts. Wanting to grow their brand, Harper and Johnson found themselves on Shark Tank on March 1, 2024.
What happened to Funky Mello marshmallow creme on Shark Tank?
Harper and Johnson started off their sales pitch strong. They asked the sharks to remember "the magic of marshmallows. ... Marshmallows make us happy," Johnson said, "but the traditional ingredients do not." The pair went on to talk about the truth behind how marshmallows are made, citing gelatin's less savory ingredients like boiled skin. Calling Funky Mello's product "a cleaner marshmallow," Harper stated that they'd created "the world's first plant-based refrigerated marshmallow cream." He then dropped his mic, a gesture he repeated throughout the pitch to punctuate certain remarks.
Johnson and Harper allowed the sharks to sample their product, and the whole team loved the taste and quality, with Kevin O'Leary even calling it an innovation. Harper and Johnson broke down their current financial situation, qualifications, and plans for growth. At the time, they were on track to hit $200,000 by the end of the year. They shared how they made $40,000 in sales from 20 Whole Foods locations as well as one Sprouts holiday launch.
The Sharks were impressed with the product, the pair's initial success, and their respective professional backgrounds. Johnson and Harper asked for $50,000 for 15% equity in the company, which Daymond John offered. Johnson and Harper accepted.
Funky Mello marshmallow creme after Shark Tank
Just after Shark Tank aired, Funky Mello saw a sizable increase in traffic to its website as well as an uptick in social media attention. Currently, the brand advertises "As Seen on Shark Tank" in a banner on the home page. The company has continued to grow after John's investment, its valuation now at an estimated $443k, up from the $333k it started out with on Shark Tank.
In terms of the core product, not much has changed. It continues to sell various marshmallow cremes on its website, grocery stores, and online outlets. As it has only been a year, it's not surprising there have been no major updates aside from an increase in net worth. It's still early; not to mention, Johnson said in a 2022 interview that she felt the company moved too fast with its Sprouts holiday launch, stating, "If I could do it all again, I'd push the Sprouts launch a year." For now, Johnson and Harper may be opting for a slow and steady pace.
Is Funky Mello marshmallow creme still in business?
As of 2025, Funky Mello is still in business. You can buy its products and merchandise directly from its website, where there is also an entire page dedicated to marshmallow creme recipes. On his Shark Tank appearance, Harper mentioned that people love using marshmallow creme as a coffee additive, so perhaps the pair is trying to encourage fans to get creative and add their product to a growing repertoire of vegan, allergy-free snacks.
Funky Mello marshmallow creme is also sold at Walmart, select Whole Foods, and online. Wholesale inquiries are available on site, so the product sometimes pops up in other, lesser known locations. For instance, in 2025, someone shared on Reddit that they bought a mocha banana smoothie with Funky Mello marshmallow creme in an Austin coffee shop.
Funky Mello branched out a bit in recent years, launching a line of Snack Packs in 2022 that came with pretzels and marshmallow creme for dipping. However, the product is not currently offered on the website's shop; it is possible that it was discontinued.
What's next for Funky Mello marshmallow creme?
The founders of Funky Mello have three overarching goals. First, they want to offer the public alternatives to snacks that rely heavily on artificial ingredients. In addition to being vegan and gluten free, their marshmallow creme is non-GMO and free of corn syrup and artificial ingredients.
Second, they want to minimize food waste and pollution. The aquafaba used in their marshmallow creme is often sourced from restaurants that would otherwise toss chickpea brine. Lastly, Johnson and Harper want to reduce food insecurity, so a portion of all sales goes to a nonprofit working toward this mission.
While Funky Mello has not announced any specific plans for what comes next, it's likely it will continue to expand the business while trying to stay true to its values. So if you're interested in Funky Mello, keep your eyes peeled in the coming years — you may see more vegan, allergy-friendly Funky Mello treats hitting the shelves.