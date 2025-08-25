What Happened To Funky Mello Marshmallow Creme After Shark Tank?

Launched in 2018, Funky Mello is the brain child of husband and wife Delisa Johnson and Zach Harper. While the pair shared a sweet tooth, they both dealt with food sensitivities and allergies. Harper avoids corn and peanuts, while Johnson has health conditions that make her steer clear of gluten and lactose. Store bought marshmallows did not fit into the couples diet, and they struggled to find alternatives. They figured the old saying holds true: "If you want something done right, do it yourself." In terms of credentials, Harper works in the pharmaceutical industry while Johnson has a strong background in marketing.

Johnson and Harper took a cross-country trip to learn all about DIY marshmallow making. Speaking to the New Hope Network, Johnson said, "We were looking for a very classic treat, something very nostalgic and fun ... because a lot of time, people who have allergies don't get to experience them." There was some trial and error before they created vegan, gluten-free marshmallow creme.

You might be familiar with the main ingredient in Funky Mello: the syrupy liquid you find when draining chickpeas called aquafaba. Instead of using the most common ingredients in vegan marshmallows, Harper and Johnson tried aquafaba. In an interview with U.S. Manufacturing Report, Johnson said, "[Aquafaba] creates this viscous fluffiness, which is the base of our marshmallow." Before Shark Tank, the company saw plenty of early success, including selling in select Whole Foods and a holiday line for the grocery chain Sprouts. Wanting to grow their brand, Harper and Johnson found themselves on Shark Tank on March 1, 2024.