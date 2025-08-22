The Biggest Mistake Everyone Makes When Cooking With Canned Beans

Considering that some dried beans need to soak for 12 hours before hitting the stove, cooking with canned beans can be an incredible time saver. Because the canning process requires high heat, canned beans come already cooked and ready to use. You can essentially open a can of beans and add them to a dish without any additional preparation. But when faced with all that viscous bean-flavored liquid lingering inside the can, the age old question emerges: To rinse, or not to rinse?

Whether rinsing is an error depends entirely on what you're making. That liquid is composed of water, salt, and starch. With soups and sauces, incorporating the bean juice can actually add flavor and thickness to a dish. You can imagine how the taste is enhanced in chili or red beans and rice when the bean juice is used, too. Losing out on that flavor is the biggest mistake you can make! However, when something like pasta salad or salsa is on the menu, draining and rinsing the beans becomes necessary. Not only does the excess liquid turn less-saucy dishes into too-wet messes, but the soluble fiber that forms a goo-like consistency around the beans can make the texture less desirable.