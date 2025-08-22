This Is The Most Popular Pickle Brand In The US

The pickle-pocalypse is upon us if modern food trends are any indication. A diverse selection of products like popcorn, alcoholic beverages, popsicles, pistachios, potato chips, and even jellybeans are sporting a new (and some would say "questionable") briny flavor. Of course, a diehard pickle lover goes right to the source, and a recent Instacart report shows there's one pickle brand that currently rules the hearts and bellies of Americans. According to the number of purchases on the platform between July 2024 and June 2025, Mt. Olive is the top-selling brand, with Vlasic and Claussen occupying second and third place, respectively.

Despite the current buzz surrounding pickles and pickle-flavored products of every description, pickles are not a recent food innovation. In fact, the food has roots stemming back to Ancient India. Mt. Olive also has a lengthy history, as the pickle company boasts nine decades in the industry. Along with legends like Mt. Olive and Vlasic, smaller pickle companies fared well according to the report. Grillo's Pickles, which made our list of the pickle brands with the highest quality ingredients, ranked second in terms of sales growth on Instacart (based on data compiled from 2023 to 2025). Grillo's was joined by other rising brands like OH SNAP!, Famous Daves, and Majestic Picklery, which is a specialty subsidiary of Mt. Olive.