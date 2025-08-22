This Is The Most Popular Pickle Brand In The US
The pickle-pocalypse is upon us if modern food trends are any indication. A diverse selection of products like popcorn, alcoholic beverages, popsicles, pistachios, potato chips, and even jellybeans are sporting a new (and some would say "questionable") briny flavor. Of course, a diehard pickle lover goes right to the source, and a recent Instacart report shows there's one pickle brand that currently rules the hearts and bellies of Americans. According to the number of purchases on the platform between July 2024 and June 2025, Mt. Olive is the top-selling brand, with Vlasic and Claussen occupying second and third place, respectively.
Despite the current buzz surrounding pickles and pickle-flavored products of every description, pickles are not a recent food innovation. In fact, the food has roots stemming back to Ancient India. Mt. Olive also has a lengthy history, as the pickle company boasts nine decades in the industry. Along with legends like Mt. Olive and Vlasic, smaller pickle companies fared well according to the report. Grillo's Pickles, which made our list of the pickle brands with the highest quality ingredients, ranked second in terms of sales growth on Instacart (based on data compiled from 2023 to 2025). Grillo's was joined by other rising brands like OH SNAP!, Famous Daves, and Majestic Picklery, which is a specialty subsidiary of Mt. Olive.
A historic pickle brand with lasting appeal
Instacart's summer 2025 pickle report shows us what we already suspected: Mt. Olive is a tasty and trusted brand where briny treats are concerned. The company's Kosher Dills came in second in our ranking of store-bought pickles, with Vlasic Kosher Dill Whole Pickles reigning supreme. Mt. Olive originally started as a supplier of brined cucumbers for use by other pickle companies but began producing its own pickles in 1926. The company was also instrumental in fermentation advances, as research conducted by the USDA occurred within Mt. Olive facilities. Additionally, the brand was the first to offer no sugar added sweet pickles in 2002.
According to Bill Bryan, executive chairman at Mt. Olive, the company abides by four crucial principles (courtesy of the website), "1 — provide customers with quality products, good value and superior service, 2 — earn shareholders a fair return on investment, 3 — be a progressive employer, and 4 — remain a valued corporate citizen." Kosher Dills are Mt. Olive's bread and butter (so to speak), but the company offers lots of distinct varieties. Along with the classics, customers can indulge in pickled onions, hot okra, and candied jalapeños. From portable Munchies packs to sweet gherkins, Instacart's current best-selling pickle brand shows that product innovation is the key to remaining relevant in an evolving culinary landscape.