Why Don't You See Peanuts At Texas Roadhouse Anymore?
When it comes to the rules to abide by at Texas Roadhouse, we advise that you don't fill up on bread and recommend that you take your time perusing the steak case before placing your order. And unless you want to commit a major faux pas, please don't dump your peanut shells on the floor (if the snack is even available at your location, that is). While open buckets of peanuts were once commonplace at the chain, and customers were encouraged to dump their shells on the floor as they snacked, that's not the case anymore at many locations across the U.S.
As for what changed at Texas Roadhouse, there are lots of possible reasons but no clear explanations from the restaurant itself. A TikTok video featuring the aftermath of a Texas Roadhouse peanut-pocalypse shows just how annoying the clean-up is for staff members. Then, there's the matter of peanut allergies, which cause symptoms that range from mild to life-threatening. Keep in mind that peanuts are one of the USDA's "Big 9" allergens, along with soybeans, eggs, shellfish, wheat, fish, milk, tree nuts, and sesame (which was added to the list by the Biden administration). It's estimated that 4.6 million American adults suffer from peanut allergies, and food allergies have increased over the years. The COVID-19 pandemic may have also played a role in the disappearing peanuts, though it's not clear when the chain's peanut policy changed or which locations are directly impacted.
Are Texas Roadhouse peanuts really gone for good?
Peanuts were initially introduced at Texas Roadhouse to give diners something free to snack on while waiting for their Texas-sized cuts of meat. In fact, customers at the chain were almost treated to a free serving of popcorn upon arriving, but restaurant founder Kent Taylor was concerned that the strong aroma would obscure the scent of the fresh-baked rolls. These freebies ended up being a big part of the restaurant's appeal, which explains why Texas Roadhouse reportedly shells out over $20 million on peanuts and bread annually.
These days, there's a real lack of clarity regarding Texas Roadhouse's current peanut policy. For instance, we visited a Tennessee location recently and were greeted with Texas Roadhouse-branded bagged peanuts in buckets, but the restaurant had no shells on the floor. Conversely, a commenter on Reddit stated, "Ate at one in Katy [Texas] a few months ago, shells everywhere," though it's worth noting that this was two plus years ago. Per Yelp, customers can request peanuts at some locations but won't be privy to them otherwise. As for the true dangers posed to those with peanut allergies, being in the presence of or touching peanuts and their shells isn't likely to trigger serious symptoms like consuming the legumes would.