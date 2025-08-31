Why Don't You See Peanuts At Texas Roadhouse Anymore?

When it comes to the rules to abide by at Texas Roadhouse, we advise that you don't fill up on bread and recommend that you take your time perusing the steak case before placing your order. And unless you want to commit a major faux pas, please don't dump your peanut shells on the floor (if the snack is even available at your location, that is). While open buckets of peanuts were once commonplace at the chain, and customers were encouraged to dump their shells on the floor as they snacked, that's not the case anymore at many locations across the U.S.

As for what changed at Texas Roadhouse, there are lots of possible reasons but no clear explanations from the restaurant itself. A TikTok video featuring the aftermath of a Texas Roadhouse peanut-pocalypse shows just how annoying the clean-up is for staff members. Then, there's the matter of peanut allergies, which cause symptoms that range from mild to life-threatening. Keep in mind that peanuts are one of the USDA's "Big 9" allergens, along with soybeans, eggs, shellfish, wheat, fish, milk, tree nuts, and sesame (which was added to the list by the Biden administration). It's estimated that 4.6 million American adults suffer from peanut allergies, and food allergies have increased over the years. The COVID-19 pandemic may have also played a role in the disappearing peanuts, though it's not clear when the chain's peanut policy changed or which locations are directly impacted.