What Happened To Like Air Puffcorn After Shark Tank?
A true family affair, Like Air Puffcorn was founded in 2020 by three New Jersey siblings: Steven Atieh, Kevin Atieh, and Allison Lin. The idea for Pufforn came to Lin after having her first daughter and struggling to find healthy, affordable snacks. Not only do many children have dietary restrictions, classic snacks that adults enjoy, like popcorn, often pose choking hazards to young kids. Now, Lin and her siblings advertise on their website that their snacks can be enjoyed from "ages six months to 106 years."
While popcorn is already among the so-called bad snacks that are actually good for you, the siblings decided to make it even healthier. Puffcorn is essentially a non-traditional take on popcorn made from water, oil, and ground corn. At a mere 50 calories per serving, it's a food you can binge on without gaining weight. It also avoids many ingredients that would render it inaccessible to anyone with dietary restrictions. It's GMO-free, gluten free, allergen-free, and made with no artificial ingredients.
The name comes from the product's super light texture that "kind of melts in your mouth like air," Lin told New Jersey Monthly. Puffcorn offers both savory flavors like classic butter and white cheddar and sweeter varieties like cinnamon bun and pancake. Over the years, the brand has introduced new, bolder flavors like spicy ranch as well.
What happened to Like Air Puffcorn on Shark Tank?
Lin and her brothers appeared on "Shark Tank" in early 2024. They started off strong, calling themselves "the snack sibs" and explaining that they were seeking $300,000 for 3.5% equity. Lin called America a snacking nation but then mentioned the difficulty of finding healthy snacks on most store shelves. Puffcorn's main selling point then became its status as a healthier alternative.
Puffcorn is allergen-free, GMO-free, safe for kids, and the sweet flavors have less than half the sugar of leading kettle corn brands. When the sharks sampled the products, they were instantly impressed. Kevin O'Leary even called Puffcorn the best low-calorie snack he'd tried on "Shark Tank" in 15 years. The siblings impressed with their credentials as well, with both brothers coming from an investment banking background.
When it was time to talk numbers, the siblings revealed their company was growing quickly. At the time, bags of Puffcorn retailed for $3.99 and wholesaled for $2.99, while production cost only 88 cents per bag. Sales jumped from $100,000 in 2020 to $2.5 million in 2021. In 2022, sales skyrocketed to $5 million, although the team reported a $190,000 loss due to factors like salaries and distribution. In 2023, their goal was to reach $10 million in sales, albeit they also planned to burn through $1 million in expansion costs. Impressed by their ambition, Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner went in together, offering $300,000 for 5% equity each.
Like Air Puffcorn After Shark Tank
Since "Shark Tank", things have been on the up and up for Like Air Puffcorn. The "Shark Tank" appearance granted them immediate attention, with their sales doubling the week after it aired. When the team first taped their "Shark Tank" episode, Puffcorn was sold in Krogers, and the siblings were working on a deal with Albertsons. Today, you'll find Puffcorn in Albertsons in addition to outlets like Shoprite, Winn Dixie, B.J.'s Wholesale Club, and more. The company also reached its $10 million 2023 goal.
Like Air Puffcorn racked up some impressive accolades post-"Shark Tank." In 2023, it won first place in Albertsons Cos. Innovation Launchpad Competition. In 2024, Inc. ranked Like Air Puffcorn number 55 on its list of fastest growing private companies. 2025 was a huge year for the brand, as Puffcorn scored a spot in Good Housekeeping's Best Snack Awards and Lin herself was added to Inc.'s prestigious Female Founders List.
Is Like Air Puffcorn still in business?
Yes, Like Air Puffcorn is still going strong. Like many "Shark Tank" alumni, its website proudly advertises "as seen on 'Shark Tank.'" According to the FAQ section, Puffcorn is now available in all 50 states. The site includes a handy where-to-buy map where you can punch in your area or address and find a retailer that carries Puffcorn near you. Puffcorn is also available on Amazon.
The company has expanded its flavor repertoire as well. It has introduced new varieties to the roster like sour cream and onion and jalapeño cheddar. The Puffcorn website even provides a recipe page where you can use Puffcorn to create your own snacks.
Puffcorn continues to make media appearances, including a recent segment on Conan O'Brien's podcast. Additionally, the brand has a very active Instagram presence, where it frequently does giveaways and encourages users to post about Puffcorn. Clearly, the company is intent on continuing to grow in the coming years.
What's next for Like Air Puffcorn?
It's clear that the ambition that attracted a deal from the sharks remains central to the Like Air Puffcorn team. In a 2024 interview with Bakery and Snacks, Lin noted that building a brand has been a major hurdle since the get-go given the snack business is competitive. While the "Shark Tank" appearance helped with brand awareness, Puffcorn is still attempting to become a more ubiquitous fixture on American shelves. A lot of this comes from social media, where the company encourages sharing via giveaways and user-generated content campaigns.
Lin has big dreams when it comes to Puffcorn, stating to Bakery and Snacks that she hopes the company can rank among America's favorite salty snacks within the next five years. Puffcorn is even looking into international expansion, although that's still in the very early stages. Given the team has proven they're capable of fast growth, keep an eye on Puffcorn in the coming years. This company could one day rank among the biggest food deals in "Shark Tank" history.