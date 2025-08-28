What Happened To Like Air Puffcorn After Shark Tank?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A true family affair, Like Air Puffcorn was founded in 2020 by three New Jersey siblings: Steven Atieh, Kevin Atieh, and Allison Lin. The idea for Pufforn came to Lin after having her first daughter and struggling to find healthy, affordable snacks. Not only do many children have dietary restrictions, classic snacks that adults enjoy, like popcorn, often pose choking hazards to young kids. Now, Lin and her siblings advertise on their website that their snacks can be enjoyed from "ages six months to 106 years."

While popcorn is already among the so-called bad snacks that are actually good for you, the siblings decided to make it even healthier. Puffcorn is essentially a non-traditional take on popcorn made from water, oil, and ground corn. At a mere 50 calories per serving, it's a food you can binge on without gaining weight. It also avoids many ingredients that would render it inaccessible to anyone with dietary restrictions. It's GMO-free, gluten free, allergen-free, and made with no artificial ingredients.

The name comes from the product's super light texture that "kind of melts in your mouth like air," Lin told New Jersey Monthly. Puffcorn offers both savory flavors like classic butter and white cheddar and sweeter varieties like cinnamon bun and pancake. Over the years, the brand has introduced new, bolder flavors like spicy ranch as well.