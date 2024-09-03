These 'Bad' Snacks Are Healthier Than You Think

Snacking can be a minefield. There's nothing wrong with listening to the cues of your body and eating when you're hungry. However, we're often told either that snacking is harmful across the board or given confusing information about what constitutes a "good" snack or a "bad" snack. There are actually some snacks that people often consider unhealthy that are more nutritious than you'd imagine. We wanted to get to the bottom of things, so we spoke to two registered dietitians to learn more.

First off, should we even be calling some snacks "bad"? "Labeling food as "good" or "bad" can often oversimplify the complex relationship we have with nutrition," says Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, LD of Nutrition Now Counseling. She suggests that, rather than categorizing foods into strict categories, it might be better to focus on balance and moderation. "This approach encourages individuals to enjoy a variety of foods while also recognizing the importance of nutrient-dense choices. Emphasizing balance allows for occasional indulgences without fostering guilt or restriction, ultimately promoting a healthier and more sustainable relationship with food," she explains.

It makes sense that we shouldn't moralize food at all and instead just aim for balance. Still, we might want to focus on snacks during the day that are going to fuel our bodies and make us feel energetic. In which case, you might be interested in these "bad" snacks that are healthier than you think.