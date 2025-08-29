Are Blueberries With White Spots Still Good To Eat?

Blueberries are packed with antioxidants, fiber, and vital nutrients like Vitamin C, so grabbing a handful to snack on is typically a great idea. However, you may want to hold off if you notice white spots congregating on your fruit. Why? This is actually mold, usually of the Botrytis cinerea variety, which often pops up on fruits and vegetables that are past their prime. If you notice white spots on blueberries, it's best to avoid eating them.

Accidentally ingesting a moldy berry isn't typically dangerous. Even in very large quantities, eating moldy berries is unlikely to cause much more than mild digestive problems. However, if you notice signs of an allergic reaction like respiratory distress, see a doctor.

The good news? You don't have to toss the whole carton because of a few moldy berries. While you shouldn't just cut the mold off old bread, as microspores can spread throughout the loaf, blueberries are a different story. Toss the moldy berries out, as well as any berries that were in direct contact with the mold. If the remaining berries are firm (rather than mushy), rinse and enjoy.