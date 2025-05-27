13 Old-School Kitchen Items That Are Making A Comeback

After years of seeing industrial and minimalist themes reign in residential interior design, it's refreshing to witness people fall in love again with old-school kitchens. If your social media algorithm skews toward food, home, and interior design content, you'll have noticed that vintage kitchen appliances, old ceramic dishes, and grandma-core cooking tools are once again popular.

This trend is unsurprising given the current state of our world. With news about political upheavals and worries about economic crises beating down on us daily, all on top of our responsibilities at work and home, it's only natural that people would turn to things that can give them warmth and comfort.

Old-school kitchens with their charming bits and bobs offer exactly that. They are nostalgic, making us remember happy times as young kids unburdened by things like rent and high prices of groceries. But apart from the escapism brought about by nostalgia, vintage kitchen items have incredible functionality and durability that rival their modern counterparts. So, when thrifters find rare and vintage items that fit the cottage-core kitchen aesthetic or people receive old kitchen appliances as gifts from friends and relatives, they get excited, share them on social media, and get thousands of others hyped about these vintage finds. Here are 13 old-school kitchen items that are coming back in popularity.