Here's What You're Actually Eating When You Order Florida's Swamp Chicken

When you're out of town and sampling regional food, it's critical to remember one key thing: Names can be deceiving. This is true whether you're chowing down on an order of city chicken (which is actually made from pork) or sampling some Rocky Mountain oysters (which are decidedly nowhere close to seafood). These local delicacies can sometimes be difficult to decipher, including the unusually named swamp chicken. It turns out this Florida classic is really an iconic Sunshine State animal: the alligator.

The name comes from the white meat's resemblance in appearance and flavor to the far more familiar chicken, with a hint of fishiness. It's been a part of authentic Florida cuisine for centuries, dating as far back as the Seminole Native Americans, who lived in the state's dense Everglades. Tail meat is one of the most common varieties, though other parts are also edible, including gator jaw and back strap, among others.

"Swamp chicken" can be prepared in a wide variety of ways, just like its land-based namesake. This includes popular and familiar methods like breading and deep-frying or grilling, along with more unusual options like stewed gator, gator chili, or gator burgers.