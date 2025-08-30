This Old-School Mall Steakhouse Chain Almost Disappeared But One Location Remains

The chain restaurant business can be an unforgiving one. Companies must battle tight margins, changing consumer tastes, and other challenges, all while trying to grow and expand. Even successful chains can find themselves quickly out of business. However, York Steak House experienced an unusual twist on this story. Instead of closing its doors altogether, the once-widespread chain now consists of a single restaurant in Columbus, Ohio.

Diners were still chowing down and leaving glowing reviews through summer 2025, with many praising the combination of quality food and nostalgia evoked by the spot. It's the very last of nearly 200 locations spread across 27 states. Once owned by General Mills, the York chain peaked in the early 1980s, a little over a decade after it was first launched in Columbus in 1969. With a blend of steakhouse-inspired cuisine and cafeteria-style dining, it was an early pioneer in the casual chain restaurant business.

Most York Steak Houses were located in or near shopping malls, another mid-20th-century institution that fell on hard times in recent decades. Many of them closed by 1989 due to slowing sales. That was the same year the remaining Columbus location's longtime owner purchased the spot from its corporate owners.