Dolly Parton's Favorite Foods Include A Gas Station Hot Dog

Don't let the rhinestone-studded outfits and towering blonde wigs fool you. Dolly Parton likes real-people food. Mashed potatoes. Butter. Or better yet, butter on mashed potatoes.

She grew up in Tennessee, where she developed a love of Southern cooking. Many of her favorite foods — like meatloaf or her mama's banana pudding — are delicious reminders of family. She believes good chicken and dumplings can bring people together and isn't too fancy to grab a hot dog from a local gas station. As per one popular Dollyism uttered to Elle, "A rhinestone shines just as good as a diamond." Maybe that gas station hot dog shines just as bright as anything you'd find at a five-star restaurant.

Parton's rags-to-rhinestones story does allow for some finer food favorites. For one thing, that butter doesn't just go on potatoes — it also goes on steak. But for the most part, Parton's go-to dishes feature plenty of comfort classics. She may be a superstar from "9 to 5," but when it comes to food, she's just like the rest of us when dinner rolls around.