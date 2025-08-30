Old-School Cooking Tricks People Rarely Use Anymore

While we may not be able to reinvent the wheel, our cooking techniques have become more refined as technology and our understanding of food science continue to improve. Sometimes, solid cooking advice from past generations gets lost in this shuffle, though.

It's always fun to learn about new food hacks on social media, but you might be surprised to learn that some of these trends are recycled from the past. For example, Dalgona coffee took the internet by storm in 2020. But variations of whipped coffee have been trendy in different parts of the world for decades, if not longer, since instant coffee became publicly available in 1903.

Knowing this, it's worth peeling back the layers of cooking innovations throughout history and reacquainting ourselves with how our parents, grandparents, and even older generations worked in the kitchen. Keep reading to learn some old-fashioned cooking tricks that could make your dishes tastier and easier to prepare.