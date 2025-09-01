The Old-School Ice Cream Flavor That You Rarely See Anymore

Often difficult to find in U.S. grocery stores, Grape-Nuts ice cream is exactly what it sounds like: Grape-Nuts cereal mixed with vanilla ice cream. While using cereal in ice cream-based products has been trendy since the 2010s, this particular variety dates back to the early 1900s. So you could say that this sweet treat was something of a trendsetter.

In a world where cereals have become increasingly sugary, some may prefer more tempered desserts with milder flavor profiles. Made from wheat and barely, Grape-Nuts cereal is often described as nutty or malty, which pairs well with classic vanilla ice cream.

Considering the untold story of Grape-Nuts, one might consider them an odd ingredient for cereal given that they were originally marketed as a health food. However, in the early 1900s, companies sometimes advertised ice cream itself as a nutritious option. The once popular bisque ice cream used nourishing foods like almond crumbs as mix-ins, a trend that may have helped inspire Grape-Nuts ice cream. While the flavor's precise origins are unknown, in 1919, an ice cream trade journal ran an ad praising the cereal as a cost-effective nut alternative.