Rusty Baking Sheets? Here's How A Potato Can Solve That Problem

Baking sheets are among the true workhorses of most kitchens. They can do it all and take a beating in the process. After a few months or years of roasting, broiling, and, of course, baking, even the highest-quality baking sheets start to show some signs of wear, including rust, one of the most unpleasant. Before you spring for a new one or tire your arm out scrubbing, consider busting that rust with another humble kitchen favorite: the potato.

The secret lies in using the potato as a scrubber. First things first, remove any residual grease or grime from the pan. Then, slice the potato in half, dip the cut end into baking soda or dish soap, and use it to attack the rusty spots on your pan. A substance in the potato called oxalic acid creates a chemical reaction when it touches the rust. Meanwhile, the baking soda or dish soap provides an added cleaning boost for the pan after the rust is removed. For extra rusty pans, you may need to remove the end and reapply the baking soda or dish soap to finish the job.

To maximize the amount of oxalic acid, choose a russet potato, which is easy to find and has high amounts of the compound. Russets are also a more manageable size for scrubbing compared to smaller varieties.