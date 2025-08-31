Rusty Baking Sheets? Here's How A Potato Can Solve That Problem
Baking sheets are among the true workhorses of most kitchens. They can do it all and take a beating in the process. After a few months or years of roasting, broiling, and, of course, baking, even the highest-quality baking sheets start to show some signs of wear, including rust, one of the most unpleasant. Before you spring for a new one or tire your arm out scrubbing, consider busting that rust with another humble kitchen favorite: the potato.
The secret lies in using the potato as a scrubber. First things first, remove any residual grease or grime from the pan. Then, slice the potato in half, dip the cut end into baking soda or dish soap, and use it to attack the rusty spots on your pan. A substance in the potato called oxalic acid creates a chemical reaction when it touches the rust. Meanwhile, the baking soda or dish soap provides an added cleaning boost for the pan after the rust is removed. For extra rusty pans, you may need to remove the end and reapply the baking soda or dish soap to finish the job.
To maximize the amount of oxalic acid, choose a russet potato, which is easy to find and has high amounts of the compound. Russets are also a more manageable size for scrubbing compared to smaller varieties.
More ways to clean up that baking sheet
Although this potato hack is an easy way to deal with gross, gunky baking sheets, it's by no means the only one. Another kitchen cleaning hack you need to know involves simply layering three new dryer sheets on top of a soapy pan and scrubbing gently with warm water. Both techniques can dramatically ease the process of scrubbing off caked-on bits, rust, or other unpleasant remainders of past meals.
Potatoes aren't the only food that's great to clean with, either. You may have heard about the sanitizing powers of lemons and vinegar, but coffee, ketchup, and Coca-Cola can also be used as cleaning agents. While each provides varying levels of effectiveness for keeping a clean kitchen and home, they can all come in handy if you run out of more typical cleansers.
So, if you've got a spud or two leftover from making one of our favorite comfort food potato dishes, remember that rusty, ugly old baking sheet you might have been considering replacing. With a little help from a potato, you'll have it looking almost as good as new in a matter of minutes.