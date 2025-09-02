The Classic Italian-American Dish Melania Trump Adores
Melania Trump's diet is diametrically opposite to her husband's. While she loves her fair share of fruits, Donald Trump prefers Starbursts and Tootsie Rolls. Where Melania dabbles in preparing home-cooked meals, Donald Trump regularly enjoys fast food. However, there are some culinary similarities that the couple shares, with meals at the two Michelin-starred restaurant Jean-Georges being one of them. Located in the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York City and run by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, both Melania and Trump frequent the upscale restaurant for different dishes. Melania is a huge fan of Jean-Georges' Chicken Parmigianino.
In a 2010 interview with New York Magazine, Melania stated, "One thing I love most about New York is the variety of amazing foods you can eat. My all-time favorite is the Chicken Parmigianino at Jean Georges". It's been well over a decade since Melania professed her adoration for Jean-Georges' version of the Italian-American classic, and sometime between then and now, Chicken Parmigianino was taken off the standard Jean-Georges menu. For those hoping to get the closest taste of Melania's favorite dish, Jean-Georges' sister restaurant, Nougatine & Terrace at Jean-Georges, located in the same tower, offers Parmesan Crusted Organic Chicken. Instead of the tomato sauce used in a classic chicken Parmesan recipe, Jean-Georges' Parmesan Crusted Organic Chicken features artichokes, basil, and lemon butter. Melania isn't alone in her love for Chef Vongerichten's cooking — his restaurants are frequented by celebs like Martha Stewart, Taylor Swift, and Gigi Hadid.
Other dishes Melania Trump likes to eat
Unlike Donald Trump, who might be the pickiest eater in presidential history, the first lady follows a nutritional regimen that includes plenty of fresh fruits and veggies. Melania starts her day with a green smoothie made from spinach, blueberries, and carrots. Although she likes peaches and apples the most, Melania makes sure to consume a minimum of seven fruits per day. These healthy meals are accompanied by regular exercise, with tennis and pilates being her favorites.
Chicken Parmigianino at Jean-Georges is just one of Melania's go-to treats. She has a fondness for sweets like dark chocolates and ice cream, and like her husband, Melania drinks Diet Coke. The couple may have a mutual love for Coca-Cola, but they differ in appetite. Melania believes in moderation. Trump is rumored to go through 12 cans of Coke a day.
Though she allows for some indulgence in her strict diet, there is one thing Melania Trump refuses to eat. For the first lady, raw fish gets a big thumbs-down. In fact, Melania detests raw fish so much that sashimi was left off the menu during a state dinner in Tokyo in 2019.