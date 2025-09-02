The Classic Italian-American Dish Melania Trump Adores

Melania Trump's diet is diametrically opposite to her husband's. While she loves her fair share of fruits, Donald Trump prefers Starbursts and Tootsie Rolls. Where Melania dabbles in preparing home-cooked meals, Donald Trump regularly enjoys fast food. However, there are some culinary similarities that the couple shares, with meals at the two Michelin-starred restaurant Jean-Georges being one of them. Located in the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York City and run by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, both Melania and Trump frequent the upscale restaurant for different dishes. Melania is a huge fan of Jean-Georges' Chicken Parmigianino.

In a 2010 interview with New York Magazine, Melania stated, "One thing I love most about New York is the variety of amazing foods you can eat. My all-time favorite is the Chicken Parmigianino at Jean Georges". It's been well over a decade since Melania professed her adoration for Jean-Georges' version of the Italian-American classic, and sometime between then and now, Chicken Parmigianino was taken off the standard Jean-Georges menu. For those hoping to get the closest taste of Melania's favorite dish, Jean-Georges' sister restaurant, Nougatine & Terrace at Jean-Georges, located in the same tower, offers Parmesan Crusted Organic Chicken. Instead of the tomato sauce used in a classic chicken Parmesan recipe, Jean-Georges' Parmesan Crusted Organic Chicken features artichokes, basil, and lemon butter. Melania isn't alone in her love for Chef Vongerichten's cooking — his restaurants are frequented by celebs like Martha Stewart, Taylor Swift, and Gigi Hadid.