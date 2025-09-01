Who Is Celebrity Chef Nick DiGiovanni's Girlfriend, Isabelle Tashima?

Many people know Isabelle Tashima as the girlfriend of Nick DiGiovanni, a food content creator with around 45 million followers and subscribers on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, and the youngest runner up in "Master Chef" (he was only 21 years old when he placed third in Season 10). But, who exactly is Tashima?

She is an accomplished, young, finance professional with a passion for travel, volleyball, and food. She was a former volleyball varsity player from high school to college, attended Harvard University as an economics major, and recently earned a master's degree at MIT Sloan. Friends and family describe her as lovely and sweet, but also fiercely focused, loyal, and committed to accomplishing her goals.

Tashima has been with DiGiovanni for six years. Perhaps it's because they've been together for so long (six years is a lifetime in celebrity standards), or simply that people are always interested about the love lives of famous people, but many have taken interest in Tashima. What is her story? What does she do for a living? What's her relationship like with DiGiovanni? We're taking a look into the life of Tashima (or what she's allowed us to see) to learn more about DiGiovanni's longtime girlfriend.