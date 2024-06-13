MasterChef Judge Nick DiGiovanni Says Gen Z Lacks One Thing In The Kitchen - Exclusive Interview

This season of Master Chef features contestants from four generations. What are some of the foods that define your childhood?

That's a great question. So the first thing that comes to mind is crispy rice. It's a very Persian thing, and it's so simple, but it takes this sort of basic dish that everyone loves, white rice, and it makes it one of the most delicious things I think you can possibly make in the kitchen. My grandfather would always make that. And it was one of the most exciting foods I ever had growing up, even though it's just so simple.

Outside of that, I think being in New England, there was a lot of fresh seafood and learning to find and catch some of those seafoods, whether it was fish or digging for clams in the mud. Things like that are very fond memories for me.

So, how do you make crispy rice?

Being the millennial, Gen Z-er that I am, I found a quicker way to do it now, which I just throw it in my air fryer with nothing else. It's just the rice. And I just roast it at 415 or 425 degrees Fahrenheit until it's golden and brown and crispy, and then I'll put that in other dishes or I'll mix it in with something else, or I'll just eat it as a snack with a little bit of olive oil, salt and pepper. It's really, really good that way.

But the more traditional Persian way to make it is you cook it in a pot very slowly. It takes around an hour, and then it films this sort of crust across the bottom of the pot. You flip it over onto a plate and you have this sort of steamed, fluffy white rice that's coated with this crispy top, and it's really, really phenomenal.

That sounds delicious. Are there any snack foods that you loved that are no longer made, which you think deserve a comeback?

Snack foods. Well, the only one I can think of are these gummies called Shark Bites that I have continually looked for on eBay ever since they were discontinued long ago. My brothers and I never got to eat too much candy as kids. That was one of these things that if we all had to come together and fight my mom in the grocery store to get us one thing, it was fruit snacks. I don't they make them anymore. I think it was a Betty Crocker fruit snack or something. I search for them all the time still to see if someone's listed some old bag or whatever, because they're so nostalgic for me. Outside of that, I don't know. That's a big one for me that I always remember the name of and have great memories of.