This Is Hands Down The Best Bread You Can Buy At Aldi

When it comes to the best and worst bread you can buy at Aldi, there are quite a few carb-laden selections that have caught our eye. Along with L'Oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls and Simply Nature Thin-Sliced Seedtastic Bread, we adore the store's Specially Selected Garlic Naan, which also comes in a mini version. A type of leavened flatbread typically associated with South Asian cooking, naan likely originated in Central Asia and gained fame during the 1500s thanks to emperors of the Mughal Empire, who were said to enjoy the food in their Imperial courts. While naan and roti are sometimes conflated, naan has a fluffier texture, whereas roti is unleavened and is, therefore, flatter.

As for Aldi's garlic naan, the pillowy texture and potent yet pleasing garlic flavor make this bread a staple in our household. The bread also received praise on Reddit, where it was described as "insanely good!" by a commenter. One shopper declared, "[the garlic naan] is so fragrant and wonderful tasting," while another admitted, "Been snacking on my leftover naan bread after chicken tikka [masala]." Prices may vary from location to location, but our nearest Aldi has a four-count of the big garlic naan for $5.49, while the mini version is priced at $5.25 for an eight pack.