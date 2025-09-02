This Is Hands Down The Best Bread You Can Buy At Aldi
When it comes to the best and worst bread you can buy at Aldi, there are quite a few carb-laden selections that have caught our eye. Along with L'Oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls and Simply Nature Thin-Sliced Seedtastic Bread, we adore the store's Specially Selected Garlic Naan, which also comes in a mini version. A type of leavened flatbread typically associated with South Asian cooking, naan likely originated in Central Asia and gained fame during the 1500s thanks to emperors of the Mughal Empire, who were said to enjoy the food in their Imperial courts. While naan and roti are sometimes conflated, naan has a fluffier texture, whereas roti is unleavened and is, therefore, flatter.
As for Aldi's garlic naan, the pillowy texture and potent yet pleasing garlic flavor make this bread a staple in our household. The bread also received praise on Reddit, where it was described as "insanely good!" by a commenter. One shopper declared, "[the garlic naan] is so fragrant and wonderful tasting," while another admitted, "Been snacking on my leftover naan bread after chicken tikka [masala]." Prices may vary from location to location, but our nearest Aldi has a four-count of the big garlic naan for $5.49, while the mini version is priced at $5.25 for an eight pack.
Tasty and versatile: how to use Aldi's naan in recipes
Naan is a frequent accompaniment to chicken curry recipes, as it allows you to soak up every tasty drop of the spicy dish. However, there are endless possibilities when it comes to recipes and pairings for Aldi's Specially Selected naan. The garlic mini naan is perfect for breakfast when paired with the store's smoked salmon and muenster cheese. Conversely, the regular-sized garlic naan can be used to make a quick and filling breakfast pizza complete with eggs, red onions, cheese, and sausage.
Nix the eggs and add traditional pizza toppings like tomatoes, basil, and parmesan cheese, and you have a flatbread pizza for lunch or a light dinner. Other dinnertime ideas for naan include ground beef and vegetable chalupas or ginger-infused curry chicken tacos. With so many recipe possibilities, stocking up on Aldi's naan means you have a variety of meal options at your disposal. In this case, you can preserve the bread via freezing. To do so, individually wrap the remaining naan with plastic film, then take all the wrapped naan and place them into a freezer-safe bag or container. Try to use the bread within three months of freezing it to avoid possible quality issues.