The Best (And Worst) Bread You Can Buy At Aldi

Aldi may not have operational bakeries in its stores, but the selection of breads on hand is enough to make fans of carbohydrates go a little gaga every time they walk past the bread aisle. I've sampled the goods enough to know that the basic bread selections are quite a deal, but I haven't ventured too far off the beaten path to see what some of the other specialty loaves are like. Turning my telescope to the vast array from the Aldi-only labels, I found a trove of yeasted creations. Whether you're looking for lower-calorie bread items, or you're fine with the full-force dietary impact of the regular formula, there's something for everyone.

Even though the catalog is deep and the prices are more than attractive, not every option is bound to be a winner. Figuring out which breads are a toast-worthy buy and which aren't worth the crumbs you'd pay sounded like a project I could literally sink my teeth into. I hit my nearby Aldi, chose a sizable lot of bagged loaves (plus a few rolls and a flatbread or two) and gave them the once-over to determine the best and the worst of the collection. It was one of the most mouthwatering tasks ever. But after sampling some of the lesser loaves, I have a clearer understanding of how variety may draw a range of shoppers, but it doesn't always add up to tasty success in every instance.