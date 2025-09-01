Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Aldi's Deli Meat

Aldi is the place for low-cost, high-quality groceries. There's an abundance of amazing Aldi foods available for under $3, from L'oven Fresh Deli Rolls to Park Street Deli Hummus, and many of the chain's exclusive store brands receive high praise. Of course, not every Aldi product is a resounding success, and the store's deli meats have met with criticism over the years. Specifically, this stuff can get pretty slimy, according to Reddit. One commenter stated, "The slime on it is the reason I no longer buy it. I just couldn't get past the slime." Similar complaints were shared on Facebook, where an Aldi shopper said, "[the sliced deli meat] gets a little slimy sometimes."

Slime on processed meat is often an indicator of spoilage, so it's not surprising that some people claim to have fallen ill after eating Aldi's cold cuts. On the same Facebook post asking if the store's deli meat was worth buying, a different commenter said, "Only thing I don't buy at Aldi. Got me and my wife sick [from] back to back purchases. Never again." And a Redditor claimed to have experienced "Horrific food poisoning" after eating Aldi deli turkey and cheese. The poster alleged that they eventually required the assistance of EMTs after "Uncontrollable vomiting and diarrhea," plus loss of consciousness, though it's not possible to corroborate their story.