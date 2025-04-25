Why Aldi Doesn't Have A Deli Counter

There's much to love about Aldi, whether you're a fan of the chain's wide range of products or appreciate its affordable nature. For shoppers new to the store, there's also bound to be some confusion during their first visit. For instance, customers must deposit a quarter to use shopping carts, as this rental strategy ensures carts are sufficiently wrangled without the need for additional staff. Additionally, Aldi utilizes a unique checkout system (for instance, you have to bag groceries yourself) to similarly minimize the involvement of staff, keeping prices low.

You might have also noticed that Aldi stores lack deli counters, which is where shoppers usually pick up sliced lunch meat, cheese, and other items. If you guessed that Aldi's missing deli counters are yet another cost-saving measure, you'd be right.

Again, the issue comes back to staffing and a focus on efficiency. A deli counter requires paid staff, which naturally increases operational costs. Then there's the matter of equipment, such as refrigerators and freezers, food prep tables, cookware, utensils, slicers, packaging, cleaning supplies, protective equipment, and more, along with utility costs incurred to actually run the department. These expenses are why prices at other grocery chains often exceed those at Aldi.

