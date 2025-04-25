Why Aldi Doesn't Have A Deli Counter
There's much to love about Aldi, whether you're a fan of the chain's wide range of products or appreciate its affordable nature. For shoppers new to the store, there's also bound to be some confusion during their first visit. For instance, customers must deposit a quarter to use shopping carts, as this rental strategy ensures carts are sufficiently wrangled without the need for additional staff. Additionally, Aldi utilizes a unique checkout system (for instance, you have to bag groceries yourself) to similarly minimize the involvement of staff, keeping prices low.
You might have also noticed that Aldi stores lack deli counters, which is where shoppers usually pick up sliced lunch meat, cheese, and other items. If you guessed that Aldi's missing deli counters are yet another cost-saving measure, you'd be right.
Again, the issue comes back to staffing and a focus on efficiency. A deli counter requires paid staff, which naturally increases operational costs. Then there's the matter of equipment, such as refrigerators and freezers, food prep tables, cookware, utensils, slicers, packaging, cleaning supplies, protective equipment, and more, along with utility costs incurred to actually run the department. These expenses are why prices at other grocery chains often exceed those at Aldi.
The lack of a deli counter also has a few downsides
Despite the lack of an official counter, Aldi carries all the standard items you'd find in a deli, including gourmet cheeses, lunch meats, take-and-bake pizzas, dips, hummus, and more. Many of the deli meats on sale at the chain come from Aldi's exclusive labels, such as Appleton Farms, Mama Cozzi's, and Specially Selected.
However, some shoppers have complaints about the meat, and this lack of quality could be tied back to the absent deli counter. For instance, a poster on Reddit stated, "This meat is MOIST and not in a good way," when talking about Aldi's sliced Buffalo chicken, while a commenter said, "I find their deli meats do spoil faster too and, to me, they taste 'cheap.'" Affordable products are great, but the savings really don't add up when food spoils quickly.
Of course, there are other disadvantages to patronizing a store without a deli counter, although these drawbacks won't affect all shoppers equally. You won't get to say how thick or thin you want your meat sliced, and you won't be able to confer with specialized staff, who often provide guidance on things like pairings, substitutions, and new products. There's no denying that Aldi is a grocery store that likes to do things a little differently to ensure items remain affordable. While its strategy is largely positive, you may find yourself wanting a more traditional experience when it comes to deli meats.