The Simple Trick For Making Flavor-Packed Salmon Patties Every Time
An easy salmon patty recipe can save dinner during busy weeknights, but how can you make the dish more flavorful without added hassle? While tasty and nutritious, salmon is known for having a milder flavor, and this flavor can become even more toned-down when incorporating ingredients like mayonnaise and breadcrumbs. Fortunately, there is a simple yet spicy addition you can add to the recipe for an unparalleled flavor boost: harissa.
A chef-approved spicy condiment that goes with everything, harissa is a potent chili paste with origins in North Africa. Boundless harissa recipes exist, but at its core, the condiment consists of chilies (fresh roasted or dried varieties) with seasonings like caraway and coriander. Harissa infuses dishes with spicy, smoky flavors, while some varieties feature hints of dried fruit and plums. Though it might not be a household name in the U.S. (yet), chances are, you can find the paste at a local grocery store or specialty shop. Some harissa brands feature the spice level on the label, but you should sample a little before adding it to recipes to gauge its potency.
How to ensure balanced flavors when using harissa
Though it made our list of store-bought condiments that can transform your meals, harissa has a tendency to overpower dishes when cooks use a heavy hand. When it comes to recipe ratios, you'll be safe with about three tablespoons of harissa paste to 16 ounces of canned salmon (plus other ingredients). You can also temper the fiery flavor by incorporating certain ingredients. For example, adding acidic ingredients like citrus is a proven way to turn down the heat. Orange zest is a good accompaniment for harissa salmon patties, as it features a tangy sweetness that elevates the flavor of the fish and dials back the spiciness of the condiment.
Sweet ingredients also work well with spicy flavors, such as those found in harissa. That means you can create a multi-layered flavor profile by combining zesty citrus with something sweet, like honey. In addition to incorporating harissa into the salmon mixture itself, you can also combine the paste with honey to make tasty glaze for the patties. When it comes to the best side dishes, coleslaw, quinoa, lemon asparagus, and sweet potato fries can transform your tasty salmon patties into a full-fledged meal.