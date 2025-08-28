The Simple Trick For Making Flavor-Packed Salmon Patties Every Time

An easy salmon patty recipe can save dinner during busy weeknights, but how can you make the dish more flavorful without added hassle? While tasty and nutritious, salmon is known for having a milder flavor, and this flavor can become even more toned-down when incorporating ingredients like mayonnaise and breadcrumbs. Fortunately, there is a simple yet spicy addition you can add to the recipe for an unparalleled flavor boost: harissa.

A chef-approved spicy condiment that goes with everything, harissa is a potent chili paste with origins in North Africa. Boundless harissa recipes exist, but at its core, the condiment consists of chilies (fresh roasted or dried varieties) with seasonings like caraway and coriander. Harissa infuses dishes with spicy, smoky flavors, while some varieties feature hints of dried fruit and plums. Though it might not be a household name in the U.S. (yet), chances are, you can find the paste at a local grocery store or specialty shop. Some harissa brands feature the spice level on the label, but you should sample a little before adding it to recipes to gauge its potency.