Store-Bought Condiments That Will Transform Your Meals

Open your fridge or pantry and you're likely to find at least a couple of condiments. Ketchup, mustard, and mayo are the usual suspects, but you might even have something fancy like horseradish or chutney. Condiments cover a wide range of ingredients. Some, like salt and vinegar, are crucial to the flavor of a dish but are usually invisible. Others, like yellow mustard and pomegranate molasses, provide powerful flavors but also elevate the aesthetic appeal of a dish. In all cases, condiments are punching far above their weight. You might use as little as a pinch or a teaspoon of them in any given recipe, but they will still be integral to the result. This category of ingredients is crucial. Condiments balance flavors, provide color and textural variation, and even, in some cases, act as digestive aids.

While most of us have a handful of steadfast condiments taking up real estate in the kitchen, there are many products that remain less common despite being just as transformative. We'll explain more about our selection process at the end, but for now, we've rounded up 14 store-bought condiments that will level-up your cooking game no matter your level of culinary expertise.