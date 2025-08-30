Denny's Double Chocolate Pancake Puppies-Inspired Pancake Bites Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Denny's pancake puppies took hush puppies into breakfast territory — instead of a savory cornmeal batter, the sweet, deep-fried balls were made of pancake batter. They were a unique menu item and one that made for a rich breakfast, snack, or dessert. Though Denny's hasn't officially announced the discontinuation of pancake puppies, they're actually no longer on the menu, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a similar treat in homemade form.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a Denny's double chocolate pancake puppy-inspired recipe that gives you all the double chocolate flavor in baked form. These pancake bites feature a copycat Denny's double chocolate pancake batter and the same convenient bite-sized format. They couldn't be easier to make, and you don't have to worry about deep frying at home. Though they're not exactly like Denny's version, these baked pancake bites hone in on that double chocolatey goodness, making for a treat that you just might enjoy more than the old Denny's pancake puppies.