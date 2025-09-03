Avoid Shopping At The Deli Counter At This Major Grocery Store

The supermarket deli counter is a convenient place to pick up freshly sliced cold cuts, perfect for any sandwich or charcuterie board. However, customers who want higher-quality meats and cheeses might want to steer clear of the deli counter at Kroger. The popular supermarket allegedly has one of the worst grocery chain delis, paling in comparison to the butcher displays at stores such as Wegmans and Publix. According to customers, Kroger's deli counter isn't managed the right way, and the products sold there are dull and tedious.

Buyers have taken to Reddit to air out their grievances against the company, and have expressed disinterest in the choices Kroger's deli has to offer. Worse yet, some customers claim that Kroger's cold, pre-made meals, such as potato salad, are lacking in flavor. In the words of u/chaos_battery on the r/kroger subreddit, "Why not switch it up a bit and get rid of some of these lackluster looking options?"

There have been lots of deli meat recalls in the U.S., so shopping or working at a deli counter comes with a degree of risk. In Kroger's case, there have been concerns. In another Reddit thread on the r/kroger subreddit, Kroger employees discussed a need for improvement in how the deli counter is managed. The thread began with a new employee describing a work environment with minimal training and a lack of team morale. Other users sounded off about Kroger's deli counter often being understaffed, which makes working there a chaotic and stressful experience.