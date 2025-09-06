This Old-School California Restaurant Was One Of Sinatra's Favorite Spots

There's something magical about encountering an old-school restaurant deep in the Palm Springs desert. The restaurant is glamorous, classic, perhaps a bit hushed. It hints at legendary stories, but doesn't give them away. Imagine white-tablecloth dining, tuxedoed servers, and a refined atmosphere so old-Hollywood that just the tension of expectation creates its own kind of sparkle. One night, the hush is broken by a magnetic presence that everyone inside can sense right away. That's how it might have felt when Frank Sinatra walked into Melvyn's.

Located at the Ingleside Inn, Melvyn's was one of Frank Sinatra's favorite restaurants. The Southern California hotspot was opened in September 1975 by Mel Haber, who bought the former estate on a handshake for $300,000. Haber then spent around $500,000 restoring the property — a whirlwind transformation that led to the restaurant's popularity among Hollywood's elite and beyond. Sinatra was a regular, reportedly choosing a cozy corner booth near the door where he could sit back, sip a Jack Daniel's with water, and watch the scene at Melvyn's unfold.

In a town where everyone knew Sinatra's comings and goings, Haber confessed that Sinatra's arrival validated Melvyn's success, noting, "In those days ... everybody knew where Sinatra was all the time." (via Visit Palm Springs). After he finally dined there, just a few months post-opening, Melvyn's became one of Sinatra's haunts.