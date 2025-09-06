This Old-School California Restaurant Was One Of Sinatra's Favorite Spots
There's something magical about encountering an old-school restaurant deep in the Palm Springs desert. The restaurant is glamorous, classic, perhaps a bit hushed. It hints at legendary stories, but doesn't give them away. Imagine white-tablecloth dining, tuxedoed servers, and a refined atmosphere so old-Hollywood that just the tension of expectation creates its own kind of sparkle. One night, the hush is broken by a magnetic presence that everyone inside can sense right away. That's how it might have felt when Frank Sinatra walked into Melvyn's.
Located at the Ingleside Inn, Melvyn's was one of Frank Sinatra's favorite restaurants. The Southern California hotspot was opened in September 1975 by Mel Haber, who bought the former estate on a handshake for $300,000. Haber then spent around $500,000 restoring the property — a whirlwind transformation that led to the restaurant's popularity among Hollywood's elite and beyond. Sinatra was a regular, reportedly choosing a cozy corner booth near the door where he could sit back, sip a Jack Daniel's with water, and watch the scene at Melvyn's unfold.
In a town where everyone knew Sinatra's comings and goings, Haber confessed that Sinatra's arrival validated Melvyn's success, noting, "In those days ... everybody knew where Sinatra was all the time." (via Visit Palm Springs). After he finally dined there, just a few months post-opening, Melvyn's became one of Sinatra's haunts.
What the Chairman of the Board Loved Most
When Sinatra settled in at Melvyn's, he wasn't just looking for ambiance — he was after perfectly executed, classic fare. His go-to orders included veal with vegetables and the now-famous Steak Diane, which came with a splendidly retro tableside presentation, complete with a roaring flame of cognac sauce. The staff recall Sinatra as a meticulous and discerning patron who had strong opinions about food, right down to how his vegetables were arranged and cooked.
Sinatra's love for Melvyn's extended to the libations and rituals there. He was known to tip generously, handing $100 bills to staff members when he arrived. Sinatra favored Jack Daniels, but Melvyn's specialized in classic cocktails, like martinis or the sidecar — a Prohibition favorite. Sinatra typically dined at Melvyn's with seven or eight friends in tow.
In 1976, Sinatra and his wife, Barbara, held their pre-wedding dinner at Melvyn's. Sinatra collaborated with Haber to plan the menu, which included black caviar. Afterwards, Sinatra said to Haber, "Mishpachan," a Hebrew term meaning, "you are family." It was a tribute that spoke volumes about how deeply Melvyn's resonated with the singer. Melvyn's remains a stylish destination today, offering upscale American fare, cocktails, and live music. Sinatra's beloved tableside-flambéed Steak Diane is still on the menu, offering patrons a taste of the old-school elegance 'Ol Blue Eyes was so fond of.