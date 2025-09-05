This Cheap, Non-Beef Cut Of Meat Will Make You Forget About Filet Mignon

For an increasing number of Americans, beef is off (or mostly off) the table these days. In the summer of 2025, beef prices climbed to all-time highs, so it's easy to understand from a budget perspective. Meanwhile, others are increasingly concerned about the health or environmental impacts. Fortunately, there's no need for meat lovers to switch over to tofu and beans entirely. Instead, look to the deliciously diverse cuts that come from pigs. One in particular stands out as a close replacement for filet mignon: pork tenderloin.

Situated along the pig's spine, pork tenderloin is long, narrow,and extremely lean. It is often ultra-tender, as the muscle isn't involved in movement, preventing it from becoming tough. This is, in part, what provides a similar dining experience to filet. When sliced at the appropriate thickness, it also resembles the more familiar beef cut.

Meanwhile, it can also provide a significant boost to strained grocery budgets. Pork tenderloin is often just a few bucks a pound, while the cost of filet mignon can easily reach more than $20 per pound. This makes it possible to use as an affordable cut to feed a family or craft delicious meal prep meals, as opposed to the typically one-off luxury splurge of filet.