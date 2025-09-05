Costco's Kirkland Signature Bacon, Ranked From Worst To Best

Humans have been making bacon for thousands of years. Since the Chinese began salting and dry-curing pork 3,000 years ago, people all over the world have enjoyed the best part of breakfast. Today, consumers have a wide range of options when it comes to bacon. From smoked and maple-flavored to thick-cut and crumbled, there are more ways than ever to enjoy this savory meat.

While taste matters when picking the right bacon, price can't be overlooked, and few places offer value quite like Costco. The wholesaler has a well-earned reputation for offering an impressive selection of meats, and bacon is no different. Under its in-house brand, Kirkland Signature, Costco stores offer four types of bacon: low-sodium, thick-cut, fully cooked, and regular.

With four Costco options, the real question is: Which bacon is the best? To find out, I tried out four Kirkland Signature varieties and put them in a head-to-head showdown based on taste and price. Read on to find out which Kirkland Signature bacon deserves a spot at your breakfast table and which is better left in the freezer section.