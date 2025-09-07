The Old-School Ground Beef Dish That'll Take You Straight Back To Your School Cafeteria

While some taco cravings demand the nuanced deliciousness of juicy, low-and-slow barbacoa tacos, others are satiated by the simple, nostalgic flavors of childhood — particularly those reminiscent of many school cafeterias in the '80s and '90s. Back then, lunches served to students throughout the United States were fairly homogenous. The names and exact compositions of them may have changed, but almost every student remembers the comforting (if not cardboard-like) flavor of a rectangular pizza slice, or the crunch of tater tot casserole. That resounding fondness also extends to spoon tacos, aka taco salad.

Some of these old-fashioned cafeteria foods deserve a comeback, and if you ask us, spoon tacos are also worthy of a second act. Spoon tacos go by a few different names, including walking tacos, but the basic structure is the same, regardless of what name was printed on the school cafeteria's weekly menu. Classic spoon tacos consist of corn chips smothered in seasoned ground beef, cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, and tomatoes, often with a little plastic cup of salsa or taco sauce on the side.

Many school cafeterias opted for this deconstructed taco dish for several reasons. Spoon tacos are less messy than handheld versions, as kids have to use a utensil to eat them. It was also much faster for cafeteria workers to scoop taco components, rather than building multiple tacos for a lunch line of students — this likely yielded slightly larger serving sizes of ground beef and toppings, perfect for fueling growing bodies.