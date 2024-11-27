Juicy, Low-and-Slow Barbacoa Tacos Recipe

There are many types of taco nights out there, and not all of them are created equal. While there are few tacos that truly disappoint — Taco Tuesday is rarely anything but wonderful — every once in a while you meet a taco that truly takes your breath away. This slow-cooked barbacoa taco recipe is one of them.

Chuck roast, cooked low and slow with onion, garlic, chipotles in adobo, and plenty of spices, dissolves into tender, shredded beef awash in a rich, unctuous sauce. Piled high on a warm corn tortilla and complemented with onion and cilantro, a touch of your favorite hot sauce, and a sprinkle of salty cotija cheese, these tacos might forever alter your views of what taco night can be. Once you've tasted this sumptuous barbacoa, it may be a struggle to go back to ground beef and cheddar cheese.

While these barbacoa tacos do take a few hours to cook, the best things in life rarely come quickly, and these tacos are worth every minute. Just make sure you have some chips and salsa on hand because as the house fills with the smell of spices and stewing beef, you're going to need something to calm your rumbling stomach.