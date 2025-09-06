The Appliance Coffee Lovers Might Regret Buying At Costco

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for an affordable yet modern coffee maker to spruce up your daily caffeine ritual, checking out Costco's selection seems like a great place to start. Maybe you have your eye on the Keurig K-Café Barista Bar Single-Serve Coffee Maker and Frother. This multi-function Keurig is sold at Costco for $99.99 (at the time of writing). While there are many things Costco does better than Sam's Club, stocking this fancy new Keurig model may be a rare swing and a miss from the popular big box chain.

Though Costco offers fairly high-quality coffee pods and prices this machine better than other stores do, reviewers agree that this barista-style coffee maker doesn't live up to the hype. With a slim, sleek design and controls to adjust both the brewing temperature and strength, the model boasts the ability to recreate your favorite caffeinated beverages with ease. It comes with a separate hand-held milk frother capable of aerating not only dairy milk, but vegan alternatives, like oat, as well.

With all these features, $99.99 seems like a reasonable price, given the amount of money you'll save making frothy cappuccinos and iced mochas at home. However, recent reviews from Costco customers caution potential buyers to reconsider investing in a Keurig K-Café Barista Bar Single-Serve Coffee Maker and Frother. Reported issues with the machine range from refusing to turn on and brewing weak, lukewarm coffee. Others warn that "the frother does not work, it only heats up," (whisking the milk is part of the frother's job).