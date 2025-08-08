11 Things Costco Always Does Better Than Sam's Club

Costco and Sam's Club look similar on the surface. Both are warehouse-style retailers that trade ambiance for bulk savings — but ask almost any devoted member, and they'll tell you the differences are obvious. There are pros and cons to each, but there are some things that Costco always does better than Sam's Club. Whether you're in it for the groceries, the perks, or the pizza, there are plenty of areas where Costco consistently comes out on top.

It's not just brand loyalty that makes some people prefer Costco, it's the little things that add up. Shoppers love that they get generous return policies, better food court experiences, and its house-labeled products that are just as good as big name brands. And while Sam's Club has its strengths, Costco's reputation for quality, transparency, and consistency has helped it maintain an enthusiastic following among shoppers across the country.

Here, we're breaking down 11 things Costco simply does better than Sam's Club. So, whether you're debating which membership to get or just curious why your Costco-loving friend won't stop talking about Kirkland Signature wine, this list has you covered.