The Texas Roadhouse Dinner Special You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner
Texas Roadhouse offers a good range of expensive and affordable steaks, much to the delight of its carnivorous customers. The beloved steakhouse chain also offers a little-known dinner deal that allows you to trim even more fat off your bill when you time your visit correctly. According to Facebook, a Texas Roadhouse in Enid, Oklahoma offers an early-dine special to patrons. As explained by the social media post, the discounted menu is available Monday through Thursday, from 3:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and features 11 items, each of which costs just $13.99.
As for what's included among the 11 selections, the Facebook post doesn't name any eligible menu items. As a result, we reached out to Texas Roadhouse directly and were provided with some of the offerings included in the discounted dinner deal. Chicken Caesar salad, grilled BBQ chicken, 6-ounce sirloin, the chicken critter dinner, and the pulled pork dinner are all on the list (along with other unspecified items). As for what sides are included, that's not fully clear. It's worth noting that many of Texas Roadhouse's steaks and dinners come with two sides, so you may want to ask if that applies in this case. (When selecting sides at Texas Roadhouse, we would avoid the buttered corn due to its unappealing texture and lack of flavor.)
How to find Texas Roadhouse's early-dine special where you live
If you've eaten at Texas Roadhouse before but never heard of this offer, you may wonder how official or widespread it is. The early-dine special is the real deal, and discounted dinner items are available at locations outside of Enid, Oklahoma. As explained by the representative we spoke with, all Texas Roadhouse locations participate in the early dinner promotion. The website lacks info about it because the times, days, and pricing vary from place to place. As such, discount-starved steak lovers should contact their nearest location for all the relevant details.
We did a little digging ourselves and found early dinner deals advertised in Foley, Alabama; Irving, Texas; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, just to name a few. According to one menu, the 11 early dine menu options are $11.99 and include items like the country fried sirloin dinner and grilled pork chop (along with the menu items shared with us by Texas Roadhouse). At these prices, you can splurge on a great meal without worries about your bottom line.