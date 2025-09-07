The Texas Roadhouse Dinner Special You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

Texas Roadhouse offers a good range of expensive and affordable steaks, much to the delight of its carnivorous customers. The beloved steakhouse chain also offers a little-known dinner deal that allows you to trim even more fat off your bill when you time your visit correctly. According to Facebook, a Texas Roadhouse in Enid, Oklahoma offers an early-dine special to patrons. As explained by the social media post, the discounted menu is available Monday through Thursday, from 3:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and features 11 items, each of which costs just $13.99.

As for what's included among the 11 selections, the Facebook post doesn't name any eligible menu items. As a result, we reached out to Texas Roadhouse directly and were provided with some of the offerings included in the discounted dinner deal. Chicken Caesar salad, grilled BBQ chicken, 6-ounce sirloin, the chicken critter dinner, and the pulled pork dinner are all on the list (along with other unspecified items). As for what sides are included, that's not fully clear. It's worth noting that many of Texas Roadhouse's steaks and dinners come with two sides, so you may want to ask if that applies in this case. (When selecting sides at Texas Roadhouse, we would avoid the buttered corn due to its unappealing texture and lack of flavor.)