This Once-Popular Seafood Chain Nearly Vanished, But Is Now Making A Major Comeback
Captain D's is ready to get back into the water after a bad spell of financial strain and worry. It had a period of low revenue in the 2010s. However, the seafood restaurant chain has been making a big comeback. In 2011, the company raked in about $433 million, which was $3 million drop from 2010. Many locations then had to shut down following its parent brand Sagittarius Brands selling the label to Sun Capital Partners in 2013 before being given to by private-equity firm Centre Partners. Customers were also not too fond of the food, adding to the decline. A reviewer on Yelp complained that at one Kansas locale, the fries were soggy and inedible. Others who dined there observed a lack of cleanliness along with lackluster food.
The seafood chain has since remade itself, adding more drive-thrus and even sprucing up its look for customers. The brand opted to redesign the sit-down area, adding a more coastal, beach-like feel to the place. More communal seating was also added, as well as barrel shade-style lighting. This remodel led to sales increasing by 9.2% in 2012, a year after the revamp began. After consecutive years of improvement, Captain D's would achieve record-breaking growth in 2015. But its comeback story didn't end there.
Captain D's menu changes and international growth plans
Part of Captain D's comeback was related to its redesign, but the chain also updated its menu. Over the years, it served such items as parmesan-crusted tilapia and creamy shrimp scampi. As of this writing, it offers dishes like battered-dipped shrimp and fries, fried fish sandwiches, clam strips, and even Oreo Cookies and Cream cheesecake.
Nowadays, the Nashville-based Captain D's has over 530 shops around the United States and plans to add eateries in Canada and the U.K. It launched its first restaurant in moose country in July 2025 in the city of Toronto. As for jolly old England, the company was looking to capitalize on the popularity of the British dish, fish and chips. It opened up a restaurant in the town of Kent. Stores are set to be established in Sussex and Hampshire in the future, and the United Kingdom's CD's Holdings firm signed a franchise agreement with Captain D's to open up 20 units. The fish-centric restaurant hopes to continue expanding its operations and is focused on bringing its dishes to countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, and more.