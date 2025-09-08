This Once-Popular Seafood Chain Nearly Vanished, But Is Now Making A Major Comeback

Captain D's is ready to get back into the water after a bad spell of financial strain and worry. It had a period of low revenue in the 2010s. However, the seafood restaurant chain has been making a big comeback. In 2011, the company raked in about $433 million, which was $3 million drop from 2010. Many locations then had to shut down following its parent brand Sagittarius Brands selling the label to Sun Capital Partners in 2013 before being given to by private-equity firm Centre Partners. Customers were also not too fond of the food, adding to the decline. A reviewer on Yelp complained that at one Kansas locale, the fries were soggy and inedible. Others who dined there observed a lack of cleanliness along with lackluster food.

The seafood chain has since remade itself, adding more drive-thrus and even sprucing up its look for customers. The brand opted to redesign the sit-down area, adding a more coastal, beach-like feel to the place. More communal seating was also added, as well as barrel shade-style lighting. This remodel led to sales increasing by 9.2% in 2012, a year after the revamp began. After consecutive years of improvement, Captain D's would achieve record-breaking growth in 2015. But its comeback story didn't end there.