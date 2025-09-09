Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives New York Restaurants You Can Still Eat At Today
New York has always been a culinary melting pot, and Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" has spotlighted the state's food scene on numerous occassions. From sizzling Bronx barbecue to innovative Brooklyn bistros, the show's exploration of the Empire State isn't just a highlight — it's a masterclass in diversity and authenticity.
While "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" trekked across all 50 states, New York's episodes crackle with a unique energy, featuring everything from century-old Italian gems to Southern-inspired storefronts slinging award-winning fried chicken. Just the sheer variety itself — think Druze delicacies, Cuban classics, and buffalo-style innovations — reflects a richness that's arguably unmatched elsewhere. Beyond the TV cameras, many of these spots of been around for years, perfecting their dishes and establishing themselves as resilient community pillars.
Regardless of whether you're craving a timeless slice or a modern twist, New York's Triple D roster offers a deliciously enduring taste of American culinary passion. Let's drive in and discover why this state remains a crown jewel in Fieri's cross-country quest.
Don Antonio
Forget gimmicks. Don Antonio delivers authentic Neapolitan pizza craftsmanship that earned Guy Fieri's stamp of approval. Founded by two Neapolitan pizza chefs, Roberto Caporuscio and Antonio Starita, this is a direct pipeline to Italy's pizza soul. As 2025, it's currently being run by Roberto's daughter, Giorgia Caporuscio, who was named Pizza Maker Of The Year by 50 Top Pizza in 2024.
The restaurant's pizza magic lies in the dough which is fermented for 24 hours and made with finely milled flour from a century-old Naples mill, yielding a signature airy, char-specked edge with a tender-chewy core. Fieri featured its showstopping Montanara Starita – a lightly fried dough base topped with smoked buffalo mozzarella, basil, and tomato sauce.
This isn't just pizza, it's texture and tradition perfected. Beyond Montanara, Don Antonio's menu stays true to Naples. It has classics like the Margherita Pizza made with pure Italian tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, and yellow tomato sauce. It also has gluten free options on the dessert menu so you can enjoy an Angioletti with Nutella which is basically Nutella that has been drizzled all over fried dough strips. The space itself blends rustic warmth – exposed brick and wooden beams – with the energy of an open kitchen where pies slide directly from Stefano Ferrara wood-fired ovens.
donantoniopizza.com
(646) 719-1043
309 West 50th, Street New York, NY 10019
Pastabilities
At Pastabilities in Syracuse's Armory Square, Guy Fieri issued a commandment that regulars agree with, to never skip out on one of its famous appetizers, the hot tomato oil. This signature chili-infused oil is served warm with crusty bread and sets the stage for the restaurant's from scratch-made pasta magic. Fieri also featured the showstopping Wicked Chicken Riggies, praising the fiery rigatoni with tender chicken and spicy tomato-cream sauce as an "awesome dish ... with simple ingredients."
Beyond the Triple D star, the menu delivers bold flavors like duck bacon flatbread topped with smoked duck, crispy bacon, and gorgonzola which he says is one of the best dishes he has ever had. Pastabilities is open for counter-service lunch from Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and full dinner service till 9 p.m. everyday except for Fridays and Saturdays where they close at 10 p.m. Open since 1982, this restaurant is a must try with endless Pastabilities.
pastabilities.com
(315) 474-1153
311 S. Franklin St, Syracuse, NY 13202
Mulberry Italian Ristorante
Nestled in Lackawanna, New York, Mulberry Italian Ristorante earned Guy Fieri's acclaim for its larger-than-life Italian comfort food, landing at number seven on his all-time favorite Tri-State DDD stops. The star? The homemade lasagna – a towering, edge-to-edge masterpiece layered with sausage, chicken, and creamy Parmesan ricotta that the TV host declared the menu's must-eat. But the grandeur doesn't stop there, baseball-sized meatballs (yes, bigger than a standard league ball) and robust hand-stuffed peppers reinforce Mulberry's ethos of unapologetic abundance.
Though Fieri also savored the lobster ravioli during his visit, it's the lasagna's home-run richness that epitomizes this family-run spot's dedication to red-sauce tradition. For a taste of Buffalo-area Italian heritage with Flavortown's stamp, Mulberry delivers no gimmicks, just gravy-stained satisfaction. The menu leans heavily into Italian-American comfort classics, but it's the slow-simmered sauces, fresh pasta, and from-scratch preparations that keep locals and road-trippers alike coming back.
mulberryitalianristorante.com
(716) 822-4292
64 Jackson Avenue, Lackawanna, NY 14218
Gazala's Place
While the original Hell's Kitchen location has closed, Gazala's lives on at its Upper West Side outpost, where chef-owner Gazala Halabi continues sharing Druze-Israeli cuisine – the only one of its kind in New York. Featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," the restaurant earned Guy Fieri's praise for dishes like burekas which are flaky pastries Halabi says she is famous for. Gazala's also serves traditional homemade pitas which are very thin with a great texture that Fieri loved.
Its menu spotlights Druze heritage through staples like shawarma plates layered over hummus or pilaf, roasted eggplant parm with tahini-pomegranate glaze, and the family-size Gazala Dinner Combo. Open daily for lunch and dinner, Gazala's blends home-style authenticity, think kibbe, stuffed grape leaves, and kenafi pastry, with a resilient community spirit, reflected in Israeli flags and tributes to Druze villages near Haifa. As Halabi — who moved from Daliat el-Carmel to New York in 2001 — put it: "Every Druze mom is a chef somehow."
gazalasrestaurant.com
(212) 787-1800
447 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10024
John's of 12th Street
Since 1908, John's of 12th Street has been a bedrock of Italian-American tradition in the East Village, earning Guy Fieri's praise as a "hidden Italian gem" during his "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" visit. Fieri spotlighted two showstoppers: the Polpetto di Vitello, tender veal meatballs simmered in sweet Marsala wine and marinara, and the Tuscan Ragu, a rich, slow-cooked beef-pork sauce draped over housemade pappardelle. Beyond these classics, John's defies expectations with a pioneering vegan menu, including nut-based meatballs, seitan scallopini in mushroom-Marsala sauce, and even vegan tiramisu — all prepared with dedicated utensils to avoid cross-contamination.
The vibe is pure old-school New York with checkered floors, bustling waitstaff, and walls steeped in 117 years of history. As one reviewer notes, "I love the crazed waiters ... and owners who visit your table" – a testament to its enduring, unpretentious charm. Open for dinner with both takeout and delivery options, John's proves that red-sauce reverence and vegan innovation can thrive under one roof.
johnsof12thstreet.com
(212) 475-9531
302 East 12th St, New York, NY 10003
Lake Effect Diner
Reborn in 2023 after a two-year closure, this 1952 Mountain View Diner — rescued from demolition in Pennsylvania and moved to Buffalo in 2001 – stands as a testament to retro resilience. Featured twice on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" (2009 and 2025), it makes its own house-cured ham, artisanal breads baked daily, and over 20 hand-dipped milkshakes. During his visits, Guy Fieri savored the Italian-style fish, which is crispy whitefish with marinara and provolone, paired with scratch-made mac and cheese, plus the house-cured ham with red eye gravy, a breakfast staple alongside farm-fresh eggs and home fries.
Today, the stainless-steel icon thrums with energy during its Friday and Saturday dinner specials, like the homemade meatloaf, while maintaining its vintage charm with pastel booths and Guy Fieri's autographed graffiti behind the counter. It's open Sunday to Thursday for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., closed Tuesdays, and open again Friday through Saturday till 8 p.m. Lake Effect Diner remains a beacon of Buffalo's culinary legacy with no gimmicks, just gravy-drenched authenticity.
lakeeffectdiner.com
(716) 833-1952
3165 Main St, Buffalo, NY, 14214
Funk 'n Waffles
Opened by two university juniors and twice featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Funk 'n Waffles fuses live performances with genre-bending waffle creations, make it a unique place to be at . The menu rebels against breakfast norms with a chicken parm waffle which layers spaghetti, marinara, chicken tenders, and mozzarella on a crispy base — which Guy Fieri enjoyed with hot sauce syrup. Another example of the restaurant's creativity is the All Shook Up which stuffs buttermilk batter with bacon, bananas, peanut butter, and honey. Options like the Vegan Bootsy Brunch which comprises tofu scramble and vegan sausage, and sweet innovations like the James Brownie which is basically brownie waffle with ice cream, showcase the restaurant's eclectic range .
By day, it's a family-friendly brunch spot; by night, the space transforms into a 200-capacity music venue hosting free shows, open mic nights, and ticketed acts. Open until midnight daily (closed Tuesdays), this Syracuse staple proves waffles and rock 'n' roll are a perfect pairing.
funknwaffles.com
(315) 474-1060
307-13 S Clinton St, Syracuse, NY 13202
Eva's Polish Restaurant
For 28 years, Eva's has anchored Central New York's Polish dining scene, earning two features on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" (2013 and 2025) for its rigorously authentic recipes. During his visits, Guy Fieri savored the Placki Hungarian Style – crispy potato pancakes smothered in a lightly spicy beef-tomato sauce and sour cream. Its customers have recommended the pierogis as a must try for anyone passing through the restaurant. Beyond these DDD stars, Eva's menu celebrates generations-old Polish staples, including pierogi varieties like Potato-Bacon and Sweet Cheese (made with vanilla-orange farmer's cheese), Bigos Hunter's Stew (sauerkraut, kielbasa, and smoked meats), and Golabki (cabbage rolls with tomato sauce) . It was founded in 1997 by Eva Zaczynski who honed her craft cooking for Polish nuns at a Syracuse convent.
Today, the restaurant thrives on family-run consistency, with recipes mostly unchanged since opening. It's open Tuesday through Saturday for both lunch and dinner, and its unpretentious dining room buzzes with regulars enjoying homemade strudel and Eastern European beers. Zaczynski's had credited customer loyalty for the restaurant's success and said, "We have very good followers and very good customers who have been with us since the beginning."
evaspolish.com
(315) 487–2722
1305 Milton Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13204
Byblos Mediterranean Cafe
Featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in both 2012 and 2025, Byblos Mediterranean Cafe stands as a testament to unwavering quality in Central New York's culinary scene. Founded in April 2010 with an aim to share Lebanese cuisine with the rest of the world, the restaurant expanded to its current downtown location in 2022, drawing Guy Fieri back for a second visit and featured the restaurant in his "Around the World and Off-The-Hook," episode on July 18th 2025. During filming for this episode, Guy devoured Byblos' creamy hummus drizzled with olive oil and paired with warm pita, praising its perfect texture.
The hummus has had outstanding reviews from customers. Beyond the DDD features, Byblos' menu celebrates some Lebanese home cooking such as lamb chops with mint-yogurt sauce, stuffed grape leaves, and shawarma rice bowls. It also has chicken shawarma that's marinated in garlic, lemon, and Baharat spices, then grilled over charcoal, and the crispy falafel, producing a herb-flecked interior and golden crust. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner (closed Monday). The bright, modern space at the restaurant reflects a beautiful journey from Damascus to Syracuse.
byblossyr.com
(315) 478-3333
223 North Clinton Street, Syracuse, NY 13202
Sophia's Restaurant
Sophia's Restaurant has been serving breakfast in Buffalo for over 40 years, and in 2023 relocated to a spacious 150-seat venue to accommodate its growing loyal crowds. The mother-son duo behind this gem blends rustic American comfort food with Greek family recipes, coming under Guy Fieri's spotlight in 2010 for dishes like its fried bologna sandwich crafted from its freshly baked bread .Greek influences shine in omelets that are studded with kalamata olives, feta, and spinach, while the "I Love Buffalo" omelet stuffed with local beef and Giambotta (a slow-cooked vegetable-meat stew) embodies the restaurant's commitment to regional fare.
Despite its expansion, Sophia's still has a cozy, neighborhood vibe with Buffalo's historic photos adorning the walls and a bustling open kitchen. Open Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., it operates as a breakfast and lunch only powerhouse. Reviews praise its fast and friendly staff, perfectly crunchy home fries, and value-driven pricing for big plates and omelets ($10 to $20/person), though weekends demand patience for seating.
sophias-restaurant.com
(716) 447-9661
749 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14216
Brindle Room
At Brindle Room, chef-owner Jeremy Spector elevates the humble burger into an art form, earning acclaim for its dry-aged beef blend larded with deckle and draped with caramelized onions and two Kraft cheese slices on a potato bun, cooked medium by default. Guy Fieri featured this unparalleled burger on his show with reviews from some customers online declaring it as New York City's best, even better than Peter Luger's, Burger Joint, and Hamburger America.
Fieri has also named it the best burger in New York. Beyond the star patty, the menu also blends eclectic comfort food like bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with goat cheese, truffled blue cheese burgers, and Key lime pie. The vibe merges rustic warmth with speakeasy energy — think red lighting, retro booths. Open for dinner until 11 p.m., midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and with a weekend brunch, it's a haven built for die hard burger fans, and reviews show that customers are quite satisfied.
brindleroomnyc.com
(646) 590-0274
647 E 11th St, New York, NY 10009
Pies 'n' Thighs
From its founding in 2006 in a Williamsburg basement to its current Brooklyn location, Pies 'n' Thighs remains a NYC destination for unfussy Southern fare, earning Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" spotlight for its crisp, juicy, and ridiculously good fried chicken . The menu champions simplicity with fried chicken boxes, chicken-and-waffles with bourbon-maple syrup, and buttermilk biscuits baked hourly that are crisp outside and cloud-soft inside. Guy Fieri specifically featured its Southern style pulled pork sandwich which he refers to as the "real deal" after his taste test.
Although the original location closed in 2008, the brand carried on with scratch-made pies like salted caramel apple and Key lime stealing the show at a new location in 2010. The restaurant is open from Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and closes at 11 p.m. on Fridays and Sundays. Some of its reviews cite flaky-perfect biscuits, and lines snaking down the block — proof that consistency beats trends.
piesnthighs.com
(347) 529-6090
166 S. 4th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211